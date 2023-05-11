EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Gunman taken into custody on steps of Legislature

 By Arthur C. Green, Western Standard

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at construction workers in Edmonton was arrested on the steps of the Alberta Legislature and was charged with eight offences.

The accused is Steven Mitchell, 59.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Another Notley nutbar

