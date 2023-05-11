A man who allegedly pointed a gun at construction workers in Edmonton was arrested on the steps of the Alberta Legislature and was charged with eight offences.
The accused is Steven Mitchell, 59.
On Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) charged Mitchell for the drama on the Alberta Legislature steps.
His charges include:
When searched by police he was allegedly found to be in possession of two firearms. The Western Standard learned one of those firearms was a Glock handgun. It's unclear what the other one was.
On Thursday, the drama began when a man was confronted by construction workers as he was defacing part of the legislature with spray paint about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, said Scott Pattison of the Edmonton Police Service.
"It was reported to police a male was spray painting messaging on one of the columns on the north steps of the Legislature, when he was confronted by construction workers in the area," said Pattison.
"The male is alleged to have picked up a firearm from the steps and pointed it at the workers, warning them to leave him alone."
The workers quickly fled the area and Alberta Sheriffs were notified.
"Sheriffs subsequently confronted the suspect on the front steps of the Legislature, instructing him to lie down on the ground. The suspect complied, and was taken into custody by Alberta Sheriffs," said Pattison.
"Corupt" (sic), "F*cken BS" (sic), and "law" were some of the words that were spray painted.
The Western Standard witnessed police putting the man, who was wearing a T-shirt, shorts and no shoes, into a police cruiser.
It's also unclear where the man is from.
"Unfortunately, I do not have that info," said Pattison.
The Government of Alberta declined to comment.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau.
Another Notley nutbar
