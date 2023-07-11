Vancouver port

As the BC port strike nears the end of its second week — with no end in sight — more than half of small businesses say they are being negatively impacted according to a survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

Moreover, 75% are calling on the federal government to make ending the strike a top priority.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Raz
Raz

Too bad people won't yell at the unions and the Governments. Let's just keep quiet and hope it goes away.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Perhaps BC Maritime Employers Association should have thought about the consequences when they Slow Walked Negotiations over 18 months . . .

Too bad we don't make anything in Canada any more and have to depend on China for everything from Medications to Socks . . . I suspect once the CCP takes over this country we won't have to worry about little inconveniences like Strikes . . . we already have a failed HC system, and most other Rights are gone. I often wonder if the New CCP Province Canada will have our Little Potato installed as benevolent Diktator.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Hopefully, this will temporarily stall the fentanyl coming in from China. Not fair to the farmers, who already have issues with nature and carbon taxes. Another reason to reshore manufacturing and stop importing some goods.

D&J
D&J

That's Jag and inJust for you.

john.lankers
john.lankers

What is not mentioned is the devastating effect this strike has on grain exports. Farmers have delivery contracts to fill, exporters are facing multi million $ penalties, bulk freighters not being loaded are costing $$$$$ per day and 1000s of railcars are parked not getting unloaded. Japan doesn't care about the strike they want their canola or wheat on time.

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

When the 75% of businesses obtain their manufacturing from China I am not surprised. Lets leave the negotiations to solve the labour issue.

dieraci13
dieraci13

Emergency act and RCMP running over dockworkers with horses, now.

