HARD TO BELIEVE: U of A erects penis statue outside library

The University of Alberta has erected a statue of a penis, kneeling like a dog, called Man’s Best Friend to be set up in front of Rutherford Library North as part of an art exhibition. Canadian artist Kristie Lee said Man’s Best Friend is an ode to her husband and the lies he held within. “Stroke me, love me and play with me for I know no concept of time or consequence,” said Lee in a statement. “I live in the moment, the now.” Lee called the face of sin “like a monthly subscription that comes wrapped in a box of guilt.” When it comes to sin, she said it is like a shadow taunting people with its unconditional affections and sideways gazes similar to that of a dog. “What is the duration that we torment ourselves to hold it all in before we find the acceptance within to release?” she said. Second-year U of A library and information studies student Juliana Ruchan said she found out about Man’s Best Friend when she came into work Tuesday morning. “I just thought it was funny honestly,” said Ruchan. “I guess it wasn’t just what I expected to see coming into the library.” While it is provocative, she said it is fine to be displayed at U of A. This is because universities should be about the free expression of ideas. Second-year U of A political science student Madeline Plastow said she did not know about Man’s Best Friend until she stumbled across it walking through campus. “I was a little shocked that it was on campus,” said Plastow. “It’s a little graphic to be in public, but I thought it was kind of cool.” Plastow admitted Lee’s assertion about an animalistic urge controlling people’s sexual desires is inaccurate. While some men might be unable to control sexual desires, she said they might not affect women the same way.