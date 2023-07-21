During a labour hearing, evidence showed that a public employee was fired for wanting to fake their vaccination status.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this happened because of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
During a labour hearing, evidence showed that a public employee was fired for wanting to fake their vaccination status.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this happened because of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
An Alberta clerk lost their job after sending a text message to a colleague which said “we are looking for a nurse close to retirement that would be willing to sign off on the vax for us.”
“The employer concluded the complainant had violated the employer’s Code of Ethics and the misconduct was aggravated by her work as a frontline employee who had regular interactions with vulnerable patients and other employees,” wrote the Alberta Labour Relations Board.
When she was caught, the woman who worked as a clerk in the Alberta health department apologized for the text message. According to Board records, she was fired with cause.
In 2021, the department made it mandatory for all employees to get vaccinated.
“As a unit clerk, the complainant had regular contact with co-workers who had contact with vulnerable patients,” wrote the Board.
Evidence showed the woman, on Oct. 8, 2021, sent a text to a co-worker that read “There is a little group at work that are all dead set against the vax. We are looking for a nurse close to retirement that would be willing to sign off on the vax for us and give us just saline instead of the vax. Can you help us?”
A week later, on Oct. 14, there was evidence to prove that the clerk had received a legitimate vaccination.
Her text message was reported to the management and she was fired less than a month later.
“The employer’s investigation revealed the complainant acknowledged sending the message, the co-worker did not mark that the complainant had been vaccinated in the records and the complainant on Oct. 14 received a vaccination at a pharmacy,” wrote the Labour Relations Board.
“The employer concluded the complainant had violated the employer’s Code of Ethics.”
Between Nov. 15, 2021, and June 20, 2022, the government made it mandatory for around 283,000 public employees to get vaccinated.
During this time, about 2,560 workers were suspended from their jobs, as shown by the payroll records presented in Parliament.
The Treasury Board to date has not disclosed how many employees were fired for declining to show proof of vaccination or submitting false records.
Documents indicate one department, Environment Canada, suspended employees without pay even though “the vast majority, 99%, attested as being fully vaccinated,” according to an internal audit.
A report The Audit of the Environment Canada Application and Implementation of the Policy on COVID-19 Vaccination discovered that out of 8,350 employees, 55 were suspended without pay.
Additionally, 89 employees had requested exceptions for medical or religious reasons.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(4) comments
One thing is clear. Any talk whatsoever of "protecting human rights" is utterly meaningless.
although what she did was "wrong", given the truth of the entire plandemic she did nothing wrong.Like planning a bank robbery but not doing it?
I bet the union that was happy to take money from her for "dues" did not give her any support at all
What is truly sad, she took the vaccine anyway.
wow..with the facts now available..seems dictatorial to me
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.