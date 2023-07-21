Vaccine viles

During a labour hearing, evidence showed that a public employee was fired for wanting to fake their vaccination status. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this happened because of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

guest1019
guest1019

One thing is clear. Any talk whatsoever of "protecting human rights" is utterly meaningless.

Alterego64
Alterego64

although what she did was "wrong", given the truth of the entire plandemic she did nothing wrong.Like planning a bank robbery but not doing it?

I bet the union that was happy to take money from her for "dues" did not give her any support at all

northrungrader
northrungrader

What is truly sad, she took the vaccine anyway.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

wow..with the facts now available..seems dictatorial to me

