Healthcare group says Alberta government’s delays in COVID, flu vaccines costing lives

The Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association (EZMSA) has urged Alberta Health to inform people and healthcare providers about its campaign plan for COVID-19 and influenza vaccines. At present, the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are unavailable in Alberta, according to a press release. Over the past week, the EZMSA said Health Canada approved updated COVID-19 vaccines for this season, but the Alberta government has not communicated to people or physicians about the who, what, where, and when they will be available across the province. Given the absence of communication about these matters, the EZMSA said it is unlikely the campaign will begin by the October 15 start date for this season's influenza immunization campaign. It said every day the vaccines are delayed risks more infections, hospitalizatons, and deaths. Once again, it said healthcare workers and an underfunded healthcare system will be put under stress because of a failure to take prevention seriously. COVID-19 and influenza infections began to rise in the third week of October in 2022 and 2023 and are projected to do so again, as people move more of their activities indoors, where transmission is more likely to happen. It pointed out there are three weeks left this year to meet this deadline, which does not include the seven to 10 days it takes for the vaccine to reach effective levels of protection. Between August 2023 to August 2024, 177 Albertans died because of influenza and 732 from COVID-19. Every day these campaigns are delayed, the EZMSA said it will increase the stress on the healthcare system.It said people can expect to see emergency wait times increase, ICU and hospital bed occupancy rise, and the eventual cancellations of elective surgeries. It predicted failure to make vaccines available to healthcare workers soon will decrease system capacity as illness-related absenteeism increases.While respiratory illnesses will increase, it said vaccines continue to be the best preventive defense against them and complications such as long COVID. More than 13 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out worldwide. It urged Alberta Health to communicate to the public and healthcare workers when and where COVID-19 and influenza vaccines will be available. To be proactive, it said it should communicate to them about where and when they can expect expedited distribution to clinics, pharmacies, and community health centres across Alberta. The EZMSA concluded by saying Alberta Health should release campaign details for public service announcements designed to increase awareness about the importance, safety and effectiveness of vaccination through clear, targeted messaging. Alberta Health said fall respiratory viruses are starting to arrive in the province, and policy information will be shared with stakeholders to support program implementation. "We will have more to say on Alberta's immunization program in the coming weeks," it said. "In the 2023-2024 respiratory virus season, about 16.9% of Albertans chose to get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine."It said 24% chose to get the influenza vaccine.The Alberta government said in 2023 eligible Albertans will be able to book their annual vaccinations against fall respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, in a few weeks..Alberta government starts fall immunization program, including COVID."Keeping up to date on your immunizations is an excellent way to protect yourself against the coming respiratory illness season," said Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange. "Doing what you can to prevent severe illness will also help secure our healthcare system for those who need it most."