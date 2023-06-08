Heat Wave for Edmonton coming

The activation will remain in effect until Tuesday based on current forecasts. If extreme heat conditions persist, the activation may be extended.

It's about to get a little hotter in Edmonton.

This heat will expand to portions of northern Alberta and likely continue into the weekend, Environment Canada said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

it is not the first time we hit 30+ in the last 30 years. they act like this weather is new.

