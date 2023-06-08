It's about to get a little hotter in Edmonton.
This heat will expand to portions of northern Alberta and likely continue into the weekend, Environment Canada said.
On Thursday Environment Canada issued a extreme heat warning at 4:23 a.m. for Edmonton.
The daily high temperature will peak near 31C and will continue, Environment Canada added.
On Friday, it will remain mainly sunny, the high temperature will peak at 30C.
However, Edmontonians will beat the heat as a cooling trend will occur for some areas over the weekend, with temperatures returning to the mid- to high-20Cs next week.
Temperatures are expected to reach 31C by Saturday evening.
On Thursday, the City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response.
The activation will remain in effect until Tuesday, based on current forecasts. If extreme heat conditions persist, the activation may be extended.
"During extreme heat conditions, the key health risks involve dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The extreme heat response in Edmonton is focused on expanding access to water and cool indoor spaces for respite," the city stated in a release.
"It is also important for Edmontonians to know how to prepare and what to watch for during extreme heat, such as symptoms of heat illness. Helpful information is provided by the Alberta Government and Alberta Health Services on managing extreme heat."
The city then provided a list of its extreme heat response measures:
Water Stations
Edmontonians needing water can access one of the water bottle filling stations that attach to fire hydrants. Water bottle filling stations give 24/7 access to potable water throughout the summer months until September 30.
List of the locations:
Downtown
- Central McDougall and Queen Mary Park (109 Ave and 107 St)
- Kinistinâw Park (102 Ave and 96 St)
- Boyle Street Community Services (105 Ave and 102 St)
- Bissell Centre (96 St and 105 Ave)
- Sheriff Robertson Park (82 Street and 112 Ave)
- Stanley A. Milner Library (7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, by front entrance)
West
- Butler Park (15715 Stony Plain Rd NW)
- Callingwood Park (17740 69 Ave NW)
South
- McIntyre Park/Old Strathcona Farmers Market (10310 83 Ave NW)
- Millwoods Transit Station (Hewes Way and 25 Avenue)
North and Northeast
- Parkdale Plaza (118 Ave and 82 St)
- Clareview Transit Station (west of 139 Avenue NW)
- Mosaic Centre (65 St and 132 Ave)
- Niginan Housing Ventures (12340 Fort Road)
- Beverly Heights ( 118 Ave between 33 and 34 St)
- Unity Square (104 Ave. and 117 St.)
- Southgate Transit Centre (111 Street and 50 Avenue)
"There are an additional 24 water bottle filling stations throughout Transit Centres and LRT Stations for Edmontonians to use," the City of Edmonton stated.
Additional Measures include that all peace officers will carry water bottles for distribution to vulnerable people in need.
"Anyone needing a break from the heat may go to any open city facility or library. Available indoor space will vary depending on the size of the facility, but even facilities without enough indoor space to accommodate people will plan to provide bottled water," the city said.
"We encourage Edmontonians to check in on older family, friends and neighbours. People or pets should never be left inside a parked vehicle. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place."
it is not the first time we hit 30+ in the last 30 years. they act like this weather is new.
