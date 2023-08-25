Helicopter crashes in remote Alberta area Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Aug 25, 2023 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email "The pilot, the lone passenger of the helicopter, was conscious and breathing," the Alberta RCMP said. Canva Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A helicopter pilot has been airlifted to hospital after he crashed into the Alberta woods.On Friday, around 10 a.m., Grande Cache RCMP, along with Hinton RCMP, EMS, and Grande Cache Fire Department, were called to a report of a helicopter crash.Grande Cache is a hamlet in West-Central Alberta.RCMP said on Friday it had secured the scene of the downed chopper."The pilot, the lone passenger of the helicopter, was conscious and breathing," the Alberta RCMP said."The pilot was transported to the hospital by STARS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries."Grande Cache RCMP said it will remain on scene until investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada arrive to take over the scene and the investigation."No further updates are anticipated," the Alberta RCMP said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alberta Chopper Down Stars Rcmp Alberta Rcmp Crash Alberta Woods Remote Alberta Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular UPDATED: Alberta woman denied organ transplant over vax status dies Breakup of TC Energy begins, starting with NOVA EXCLUSIVE: Smith supports solar farm on West Edmonton Mall in review EXCLUSIVE: Edmonton murders linked to alliance of Mexican cartel & indigenous gang German daycares promoting sexual exploration rooms to children
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.