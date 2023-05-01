Free birth control, health care, jobs, and cheaper car insurance are just some of the issues the Alberta NDP will tackle if elected in the 2023 election.
The NDP says it will reinvigorate Alberta’s investment climate if elected claiming there are massive job creation opportunities in the province - which the UCP is not seizing.
"Our proposals will create over 47,000 good-paying jobs and attract an estimated $20 Billion in private sector investment," the Alberta NDP stated.
"Alberta must compete. Decisions we make this year will have long-lasting implications for Alberta’s future."
In total 87 NDP candidates are looking for Albertans votes.
The announcement of the official results will not be released until June 8 with advance voting taking place from May 23 –27.
Election day will be on May 29 as Albertans will then decide who will take the reins of the province.
According to MyMla.ca here are your 2023 Alberta NDP Calgary candidates for the upcoming May election:
- Diana Batten CALGARY – ACADIA
- Amanda Chapman CALGARY – BEDDINGTON
- Druh Farrell CALGARY – BOW
- Joe Ceci CALGARY – BUFFALO
- Gurinder Gill CALGARY – CROSS
- Janet Eremenko CALGARY – CURRIE
- Rosman Valencia CALGARY – EAST
- Julia Hayter CALGARY – EDGEMONT
- Samir Kayande CALGARY – ELBOW
- Parmeet Singh Boparai CALGARY – FALCONRIDGE
- Rebecca Bounsall CALGARY – FISH CREEK
- Court Ellingson CALGARY – FOOTHILLS
- Nagwan Al-Guneid CALGARY – GLENMORE
- Andrew Stewart CALGARY – HAYS
- Lizette Tejada CALGARY – KLEIN
- Venkat Akkiraj CALGARY – LOUGHEED
- Irfan Sabir CALGARY – MCCALL
- Kathleen Ganley CALGARY – MOUNTAIN VIEW
- Rajesh Angral CALGARY – NORTH
- Gurinder Brar CALGARY – NORTH EAST
- Michael Lisboa-Smith CALGARY – NORTH WEST
- Denis Ram CALGARY – PEIGAN
- David Cloutier CALGARY SHAW
- Justin Huseby CALGARY – SOUTH EAST
- Luanne Metz CALGARY – VARSITY
- Joan Chand’oiseau CALGARY – WEST
Here are your 2023 Alberta NDP Edmonton candidates for the upcoming may election according to MyMla.ca:
- Peggy Wright EDMONTON – BEVERLY – CLAREVIEW
- Nicole Goehring EDMONTON – CASTLE DOWNS
- David Shepherd EDMONTON – CITY CENTRE
- Sharif Haji EDMONTON – DECORE
- Rod Loyola EDMONTON – ELLERSLIE
- Sarah Hoffman EDMONTON – GLENORA
- Marlin Schmidt EDMONTON – GOLD BAR
- Janis Irwin EDMONTON – HIGHLANDS – NORWOOD
- Heather Sweet EDMONTON – MANNING
- Lorne Dach EDMONTON – MCCLUNG
- Jasvir Deol EDMONTON – MEADOWS
- Christina Gray EDMONTON – MILL WOODS
- David Eggen EDMONTON – NORTH WEST
- Lori Sigurdson EDMONTON – RIVERVIEW
- Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse EDMONTON – RUTHERFORD
- Rhiannon Hoyle EDMONTON – SOUTH
- Nathan Ip EDMONTON – SOUTH WEST
- Rachel Notley EDMONTON – STRATHCONA
- Brooks Arcand-Paul EDMONTON – WEST HENDAY
- Rakhi Pancholi EDMONTON – WHITEMUD
Here is your list of rural Alberta NDP 2023 election candidates:
- Shaun Fluker AIRDRIE – COCHRANE
- Dan Nelles AIRDRIE – EAST
- Landen Tischer ATHABASCA – BARRHEAD – WESTLOCK
- Sarah Elmeligi BANFF – KANANASKIS
- Caitlyn Blake BONNYVILLE – COLD LAKE – ST.PAUL
- Gwendoline Dirk BROOKS – MEDICINE HAT
- Richard Bruneau CAMROSE
- CARDSTON – SIKSIKA not announced
- Megan Ciurysek CENTRAL PEACE – NOTLEY
- Raj Jessel CHESTERMERE – STRATHMORE
- Cathy Hogg CYPRESS – MEDICINE HAT
- DRAYTON VALLEY – DEVON not announced yet
- Juliet Franklin DRUMHELLER – STETTLER
- FORT MCMURRAY – LAC LA BICHE Not announced yet
- FORT MCMURRAY – WOOD BUFFALO Not announced yet
- Aneen Rudyk FORT SASKATCHEWAN
- Kevin McLean GRANDE PRAIRIE
- GRANDE PRAIRIE – WAPITI Not announced yet
- HIGHWOOD Not announced yet
- Jason Heistad INNISFAIL – SYLVAN LAKE
- Oneil Carlier LAC ST. ANNE – PARKLAND
- Dave Dale LACOMBE – PONOKA
- Cam Heenan LEDUC – BEAUMONT
- Danielle Larivee LESSER SLAVE LAKE
- Rob Miyashiro LETHBRIDGE – EAST
- Shannon Phillips LETHBRIDGE – WEST
- Kevin Van Tighem LIVINGSTONE – MACLEOD
- Katherine Swampy MASKWACIS – WETASKIWIN
- Karen Shaw MORINVILLE – ST.ALBERT
- Cheryl Hunter Loewen OLDS – DIDSBURY – THREE HILLS
- Liana Paiva PEACE RIVER
- Jaelene Tweedle RED DEER – NORTH
- Michelle Baer RED – DEER – SOUTH
- Vance Buchwald RIMBEY – ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE – SUNDRE
- Kyle Kasawski SHERWOOD PARK
- Chantal Saramaga-McKenzie SPRUCE GROVE – STONY PLAIN
- Marie Renaud ST. ALBERT
- Bill Tonita STRATHCONA – SHERWOOD PARK
- TABER -WARNER Not announced
- Dawn Flaata VERMILLION – LLOYDMINSTER – WAINWRIGHT
- Fred Kreiner WEST YELLOWHEAD
One of the main issues the NDP will tackle in rural Alberta is internet access.
"For four years, we’ve seen the UCP make promise after promise that they can’t keep," the Alberta NDP stated.
"Because of the UCP’s broken promises, life has become more expensive and more difficult for farmers, ranchers, parents, kids, teachers, and local business owners who need reliable internet."
The Alberta NDP claim nearly two hundred thousand households in Alberta don’t have access to high-speed internet.
"We have a digital divide in our province," the Alberta NDP stated.
