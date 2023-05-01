The Alberta 2023 Election is underway and so are the UCP candidates as the door-knocking, events, speeches, photo ops and baby-holding begin.
The next 29 days will determine which party will hold the reins of the Alberta government.
According to MyMLA.ca here are your 2023 Calgary UCP candidates:
- Tyler Shandro CALGARY– ACADIA
- Josephine Pon CALGARY – BEDDINGTON
- Demetrios Nicolaides CALGARY – BOW
- Astrid Kuhn CALGARY – BUFFALO
- Mickery Amery CALGARY – CROSS
- Nicholas Milliken CALGARY – CURRIE
- Peter Singh CALGARY – EAST
- Prasad Panda CALGARY – EDGEMONT
- Chris Davis Calgary-Elbow
- Devinder Toor CALGARY – FALCONRIDGE
- Myles McDougall CALGARY – FISH CREEK
- Jason Luan CALGARY – FOOTHILLS
- Whitney Issik CALGARY – GLENMORE
- Ric McIver CALGARY – HAYS
- Jeremy Nixon CALGARY – KLEIN
- Eric Bouchard CALGARY – LOUGHEED
- Amanpreet Singh Gill CALGARY – MCCALL
- Pamela Rath CALGARY – MOUNTAIN VIEW
- Muhammad Yaseen CALGARY – NORTH
- Inderjit Grewal CALGARY – NORTH EAST
- Rajan Sawhney CALGARY – NORTH WEST
- Tanya Fir CALGARY – PEIGAN
- Rebecca Schulz CALGARY-SHAW
- Matt Jones CALGARY – SOUTH EAST
- Jason Copping CALGARY – VARSITY
- Mike Ellis CALGARY – WEST
The 26 candidates in Calgary will focus on a range of issues from affordability, health care, and education to public safety, just to name a few.
Former premier Jason Kenney's seat in Calgary – Lougheed is up for grabs as Bouchard plans to secure a UCP victory in the riding.
Kenney’s leadership was dealt a serious blow when an MLA in his caucus called for him to step down.
Todd Loewen, UCP MLA for Central Peace-Notley in northwest Alberta, published a scathing letter around midnight on May 13, 2022, saying Kenney refused to listen to the public and caucus members, that his leadership has failed, and UCP supports have abandoned Kenney specifically.
Loewen used the letter to inform Kenney he was immediately stepping down as chairman of the UCP caucus.
Growing caucus tension also bubbled to the surface when 17 UCP MLAs signed an open letter condemning Kenney for putting Alberta back under a third lockdown.
Kenney’s dismissal of the letter led to a series of leaks from the UCP caucus, with several MLAs telling the Western Standard the former premier threatened them with an early election if they did not have confidence in his leadership.
Battle for Edmonton
The "City of Champions" is also up for grabs in the Alberta Election 2023.
The UCP has 20 seats which they are trying to secure in Edmonton.
Over the past several months the downtown portion of the city appears to have been overrun by the homeless and criminals.
City transit safety, although some will argue it is a municipal issue, remains a top priority for Edmonton voters, while others try to block the setup of tents on the streets and safe injection sites being set up in their communities.
According to MyMLA.ca here is your list of UCP Edmonton candidates:
- Luke Suvanto EDMONTON – BEVERLY – CLAREVIEW
- Jon Dziadyk EDMONTON – CASTLE DOWNS
- Richard Wong EDMONTON – CITY CENTRE
- Sayid Ahmed EDMONTON – DECORE
- Ranjit Bath EDMONTON – ELLERSLIE
- Melissa Crane EDMONTON – GLENORA
- Miles Berry EDMONTON – GOLD BAR
- Nicholas Kalynchuk EDMONTON – HIGHLANDS – NORWOOD
- Albert Mazzocca EDMONTON – MANNING
- Daniel Heikkinen EDMONTON – MCCLUNG
- Amrit Matharu EDMONTON – MEADOWS
- Raman Athwal EDMONTON – MILL WOODS
- Ali Haymour EDMONTON – NORTH WEST
- Terence Vankka EDMONTON – RIVERVIEW
- Laine Larson EDMONTON – RUTHERFORD
- Joseph Angeles EDMONTON – SOUTH
- Kaycee Madu EDMONTON – SOUTH WEST
- Emad El-Zein EDMONTON – STRATHCONA
- Slava Cravcenco EDMONTON – WEST HENDAY
- Raj Sherman EDMONTON – WHITEMUD
Of the 20 seats, one of the main battles to pay attention to will be in Edmonton-Strathcona as El-Zein will look to win the seat from Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley.
Old Strathcona residents in south-central Edmonton started a petition to stop a safe consumption and injection site in their community.
“Boyle Street Community Services recently identified a potential space in Edmonton’s Strathcona neighbourhood to help serve an unmet need south of the river," Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken said in an email.
"Community engagement is an essential part of this process, and Boyle Street has been engaging community members to gather their feedback."
Milliken told the Western Standard what’s been notably absent throughout this process is "the position of the local MLA and the NDP caucus."
"They (NDP) have almost exclusively supported supervised consumption sites as their 'solution' to the addiction crisis," Milliken said.
Rural Alberta
Roads, health care, affordability, and jobs appear to be the main issues facing rural Albertans.
Every rural Albertan community has a unique set of needs as the cost of living continues to rise in Canada.
According to MyMLA.ca here is your list of UCP Edmonton candidates:
- Peter Guthrie AIRDRIE – COCHRANE
- Angela Pitt AIRDRIE – EAST
- Glenn van Dijken ATHABASCA – BARRHEAD – WESTLOCK
- Miranda Rosin BANFF – KANANASKIS
- Scott Cyr BONNYVILLE – COLD LAKE – ST.PAUL
- Danielle Smith BROOKS – MEDICINE HAT
- Jackie Lovely CAMROSE
- Joseph Schow CARDSTON – SIKSIKA
- Todd Loewen CENTRAL PEACE – NOTLEY
- Chantelle de Jonge CHESTERMERE – STRATHMORE
- Justin Wright CYPRESS – MEDICINE HAT
- Andrew Boitchenko DRAYTON VALLEY – DEVON
- Nate Horner DRUMHELLER – STETTLER
- Brian Jean FORT MCMURRAY – LAC LA BICHE
- Tany Yao FORT MCMURRAY – WOOD BUFFALO
- Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk FORT SASKATCHEWAN
- Nolan Dyck GRANDE PRAIRIE
- Ron Wiebe GRANDE PRAIRIE – WAPITI
- R.J. Sigurdson HIGHWOOD
- Devin Dreeshen INNISFAIL – SYLVAN LAKE
- Shane Getson LAC ST. ANNE – PARKLAND
- Jennifer Johnson LACOMBE – PONOKA
- Brandon Lunty LEDUC – BEAUMONT
- Scott Sinclair LESSER SLAVE LAKE
- Nathan Neudorf LETHBRIDGE – EAST
- Cheryl Seaborn LETHBRIDGE – WEST
- Chelsae Petrovic LIVINGSTONE – MACLEOD
- Rick Wilson MASKWACIS – WETASKIWIN
- Dale Nally MORINVILLE – ST. ALBERT
- Nathan Cooper OLDS – DIDSBURY – THREE HILLS
- Dan Williams PEACE RIVER
- Adriana LaGrange RED DEER – NORTH
- Jason Stephan RED DEER – SOUTH
- Jason Nixon RIMBEY – ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE – SUNDRE
- Jordan Walker SHERWOOD PARK
- Searle Turton SPRUCE GROVE – STONY PLAIN
- Angela Wood ST. ALBERT
- Nate Glubish STRATHCONA – SHERWOOD PARK
- Grant Hunter TABER -WARNER
- Garth Rowswell VERMILLION – LLOYDMINSTER – WAINWRIGHT
- Martin Long WEST YELLOWHEAD
In total 87 UCP candidates are looking for Albertans votes.
The announcement of the official results will not be released until June 8 with advance voting taking place from May 23 –27.
Election day will be on May 29 as Albertans will then decide who will take the reins of the province.
