The cost of everything appears to be high in Canada, including, it seems, salaries for the mayor and councillors in the City of Edmonton.
In 2020, City of Edmonton Council made a motion to freeze their salaries for 2021 and 2022.
The average mayor's salary in Canada is $68,594 per year, or $35.18 per hour. Entry-level positions start at $51,354 per year, while most experienced workers make up to $83,622 per year.
In 2022, the salary for a city councillor in Edmonton was $116,672.11 and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi's salary was $206,511.29. Compared to 2018, a city councillor made $113,325.78 and the mayor was paid $200,586.51 in Edmonton.
Members of Edmonton City Council are also provided with a Health Care Spending Account in the amount of $3,600 per year. Health Care Spending Account plans are used to cover expenses not covered under other health plans.
They are eligible for the same health and wellness programs available to City of Edmonton employees, including the city’s Employee and Family Assistance Program and the recreation and leisure centre pass discount.
Members of council also receive a vehicle allowance to offset transportation costs associated with fulfilling their duties within the City of Edmonton and the Edmonton Metropolitan Region.
The mayor gets $1,204.78 per month from taxpayers to drive, and council members get $601.35 per month.
Members of council are provided with a fully taxable transition allowance upon the conclusion of their service in office, equal to three weeks of base salary for each year served, to a maximum of 39 weeks. They also are provided with parking permits for reserved stalls in city hall.
Members of council have the option of being provided a City of Edmonton transit pass to commute to work.
It is unclear how many of them actually use the service.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
