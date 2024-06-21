HIGH AND DRY: Carwash owners running on fumes ahead of sunny summer weekend

Clean cars always seem to run better. And if the heap is feeling a little dustier than normal with the bugs piling up on the windshield, you’re not alone.Calgary motorists — and businesses like carwashes for that matter — will have to wait at least a few more weeks to hose their rides down on what is shaping up to be the first sunny and warm weekend of the summer.City officials confirmed carwashes will not be eligible for the release of non-potable water from the river, which is only being offered to construction and landscape companies at two depots in Ogden and Bowness starting today, Friday..Neither will local residents be able to draw their own water from the river, which is strictly illegal — or healthy. Representatives from Alberta Health Services were on hand to stress the point.But Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Friday that she is looking at ways to help those enterprises that rely on steady streams of water as part of a broader initiative to support all businesses impacted by the June 5 water main break, including compensation.“We are paying close attention to how the restrictions that we put in place are impacting residents and businesses. And when it comes to businesses like car washes and the like, the team is regularly in contact with them. We were listening to their concerns and we will evaluate what we can do,” she said..And she said would be calling in “all favours” from various level of governments including the UCP and Ottawa, if need be.Gondek said she’s been on the horn with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver about procuring resources, people and expertise during the repair phase.And eventually that will be extended to financial support once the full extent and cost of the repairs is known.“I've regularly been in contact… I have relayed to him what some of the concerns of construction industry were. We have had conversations about any other ways that they could be of assistance. And so as we continue to go through this repair work and get to the restoration stage, we will ask for resources as we need them. And once we get into that moment where we can tally up what the costs have been. If there is money that we can receive from either the provincial or federal government we will definitely be looking to do that.”.Meanwhile, the local state of emergency that allows the city to ask for — and access — those resources has been formally extended one more week and will be in place for at least another seven days while the city continues with repair work.On that front, the pipe sections have been procured and are awaiting installation after the existing pipe is removed, likely by today. Infrastructure manager Michael Thompson said they will be put aside for examination as part of the broader third party review..Meanwhile, officials will be monitoring water use which has been creeping up in tandem with the temperatures. This weekend will be the official start of summer with temperatures expected to climb to a balmy 27C on Sunday. As for those looking for a swim or even wash off those rusty rims, the Town of Cochrane about 20 minutes north on Highway 1A has swung open the invite for Calgarians to wash their cars or even take a dip in its municipal pool.That’s because it draws its water from the Bow and has its own water treatment plant. “Anybody is welcome,” Spray Lake Sawmills Centre CEO Erin Wagner told Global News. “We’re busy with our own community members, but certainly Calgarians just needing a break are more than welcome to come out here.”