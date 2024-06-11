HIGH ANXIETY: Calgary Tower lit up in bleu et l’orange — but not for Oilers

If you blinked you might have missed it. And don’t ever expect to see it again.That’s because the iconic Calgary Tower was lit up in blue and orange on Monday night. But lest Flames fans fret, it WASN’T for the Edmonton Oilers.The colours were for Action Anxiety Day — Oilers fans definitely suffer from it — which fell on the same day that the Oilers coincidentally lost Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.The Calgary Tower’s social media page — which is normally decked in red and white — cracked a joke about the coincidence on Sunday, showing love to their Alberta neighbours, but also drawing a strong line in the proverbial sand.“Just to be totally clear, the Calgary Tower will be lit Blue & Orange on Monday, June 10 for Action Anxiety Day – and for no other reason whatsoever. We’ve got love for our neighbours to the north and all across this province, but no. Never.”Just in case…