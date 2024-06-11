Alberta

HIGH ANXIETY: Calgary Tower lit up in bleu et l’orange — but not for Oilers

NEVER. No, the Calgary Tower wasn’t blue and orange for the Oilers.
NEVER. No, the Calgary Tower wasn’t blue and orange for the Oilers. Shaun Polczer/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Flames
Calgary Tower
Nhl
Edmonton Oilers
Stanley Cup 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news