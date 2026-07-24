Hikers charged after video shows off-leash dog approaching grizzly bear in Banff

CALGARY — Charges have been laid after a viral video showed hikers allowing an off-leash dog to approach a grizzly bear in Banff National Park.The footage shows a couple hiking the Taylor Lake Trail when they encounter a grizzly bear. During the encounter, their dog can be seen off leash, moving toward the bear and barking as the hikers attempt to back away.The encounter ended without anyone being injured, and the bear eventually moved away. However, Parks Canada investigated the incident and laid charges related to the hikers’ actions.Parks Canada said to CTV News the charges are for “having an off-leash dog under section five of the National Parks of Canada Domestic Animal Regulations.”.“Bears and other wildlife may react aggressively toward dogs they view as threats, resulting in their injury or death,” they stated.“Off-leash dogs can also cause wildlife stress, leading to them avoiding important habitat and sources of food.”The Town of Banff warns that off-leash dogs can trigger aggressive behaviour from wildlife, including bears, coyotes and elk. Officials say a dog may chase wildlife or provoke a defensive response and could potentially bring an agitated animal back toward its owner or other trail users.The hikers now face the court process after Parks Canada laid charges. As of Friday, the individuals have not been publicly identified, and a court date has not been publicly released.