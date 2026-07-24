Alberta

Hikers charged after video shows off-leash dog approaching grizzly bear in Banff

Hikers charged after video shows off-leash dog approaching grizzly bear in Banff
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Grizzly Bear
Parks Canada
Banff National Park
National Parks Of Canada
viral video
Off-leash dog
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Western Standard
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