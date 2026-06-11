Alberta

Historic Castle Mountain Internment Camp memorial vandalized

RCMP are investigating after historic plaques were stolen from a memorial honouring victims of Canada's wartime internment operations.
Castle Mountain Internment Camp
Castle Mountain Internment CampImages provided by Lake Louise RCMP and the UCCLA
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Vandalism
Lake Louise Rcmp
Banff National Park
Castle Mountain Internment Camp memorial
UCCLA
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Western Standard
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