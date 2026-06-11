Historic Castle Mountain Internment Camp memorial vandalized

Lake Louise RCMP are investigating after a historic memorial at the Castle Mountain Internment Camp site in Banff National Park was vandalized.Police were notified in May after representatives from the Ukrainian Canadian Civil Liberties Association (UCCLA) visited the memorial and discovered that two trilingual bronze plaques commemorating Ukrainians and other Europeans interned in Banff National Park during the First World War were missing.The plaques — one attached to the First World War internment monument Why? and another mounted on a nearby rock — were believed to have been stolen before UCCLA officials arrived at the site in late May.In addition to the missing plaques, the statue depicting an internee was found to have sustained significant damage to its leg and foot..The memorial stands near the site of the former Castle Mountain Internment Camp, one of the largest internment camps established in Canada during the First World War. Between 1915 and 1917, more than 600 men classified as "enemy aliens" were held at the camp, the majority of whom were immigrants of Ukrainian origin from regions that were then part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.The camp formed part of Canada's broader First World War internment operations, under which approximately 8,500 people were detained between 1914 and 1920 under the War Measures Act. An additional 80,000 people were required to register with authorities and were subject to various restrictions on their movement and freedoms.At the centre of the memorial is Why?, a statue created by sculptor John Boxtel and unveiled in 1995. The monument was the first in Canada dedicated specifically to those affected by the country's First World War internment operations. It was funded largely through the efforts of Ukrainian-Canadian organizations and community members, alongside the installation of an accompanying historical marker.“These monuments serve to commemorate and educate Canadians about this little-known chapter of our country’s history. Acts of theft and vandalism directed at these historical monuments are both cowardly and deeply distressing.” The UCCLA said in a statement. .Sgt. Susan Richter, detachment commander of the Lake Louise RCMP, also issued a statement condemning the vandalism and appealing to the public for information.“The Castle Mountain Internment Camp Memorial serves as a place of remembrance and learning, and its significance extends well beyond the physical site itself.” Richter said. “The theft of plaques and vandalism to the statue is disappointing and impacts those who have worked to preserve this history. The Lake Louise RCMP recognizes the importance of protecting places of historical and cultural significance and is treating the investigation as a priority”.Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity, or have come across the stolen plaques, or have any information that could assist our investigation, is asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP. If anyone has visited the memorial recently and observed the plaques in place, please advise them of the date of your visit. The contact number for Lake Louise RCMP is 403-522-3812. The Western Standard has reached out to Parks Canada for comment but have not received an answer.