Hoffman denounces Alberta government’s delays for flu, COVID vaccines

Alberta NDP MLA Sarah Hoffman (Edmonton-Glenora) said doctors and patients who get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines at medical clinics are right to be frustrated to hear there will be delays to access them. To be clear, Hoffman said vaccines save lives. “I encourage everyone to reach out to their community pharmacist or an AHS (Alberta Health Services) vaccine clinic to get their flu and COVID vaccines,” said Hoffman in a statement. “The current premier and health minister should stop playing politics and make it easier for everyone who wants a vaccine to get one.”.She confirmed she and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi support doctors, public health nurses, and pharmacists in providing flu and COVID-19 vaccines with as few barriers as possible. Additionally, she called doctor’s offices “a key centre for communities across Alberta.” “Failing to give them vaccines at the beginning of the season makes it harder for them to serve their patients,” she said. The Alberta government said on Monday Albertans can begin booking appointments for their annual immunizations against respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), in one week..Alberta launches fall respiratory virus immunization program\n\n.The appointments can be made through the Alberta Vaccine Booking System by calling Health Link at 811 or by contacting local pharmacies.COVID-19 and influenza immunization appointments are available for all Albertans effective Tuesday, and RSV vaccine appointments are scheduled for openings effective October 21.