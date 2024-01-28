Hoffman resigns as Alberta NDP deputy leader to run for leadership

Alberta NDP MLA Sarah Hoffman (Edmonton-Glenora) has resigned as deputy leader, assistant whip, and municipal affairs critic for Edmonton and Calgary effective immediately. “I am filled with hope and optimism for the future of our party!” tweeted Hoffman on Saturday.Hoffman had been voting on motions at an Alberta NDP meeting to determine the rules for its leadership race. .Hoffman was floated as a potential NDP leadership candidate after leader Rachel Notley resigned from her position on January 16. READ MORE: Potential contenders to replace Notley as Alberta NDP leaderShe has been in provincial politics since 2015. She was the deputy premier and health minister from 2015 to 2019. Some of her achievements include expanding mental health and addictions supports, strengthening women’s healthcare and building hospitals and continuing care centres.Notley confirmed on January 16 she will be stepping down as NDP leader. READ MORE: UPDATED: Notley resigns as Alberta NDP leaderWhile she was stepping down from her position, the resignation would not take effect until a new one is selected in a leadership race. She said she might or might not be staying on as an MLA.“I have informed both the senior officers of Alberta’s NDP as well as my caucus and staff that upon the selection of a new leader, I will be stepping down from that role,” she said.