Hoffman says charter schools want to come into public education system

Alberta NDP leadership candidate Sarah Hoffman said charter schools have long desired to merge into the public education system. In response, Hoffman said Alberta should formalize this by providing a path for charter schools to enter the public system. “The Edmonton Public School Board, which I was chair of, has had great success in offering programs of choice within the public system,” tweeted Hoffman.“The Calgary Board of Education has also brought in many programs of choice.”.For certain Albertans, she said private schools are an option. However, she pointed out she does not support these schools charging high fees and receiving support from public funds. As premier, she will work towards an arrangement that reduces public funding for private schools charging high fees. Hoffman concluded by saying quality public education “is fundamental to a successful democratic society.” “I am committed to restoring an appropriate budget to Alberta’s public, separate, and Francophone schools,” she said. Hoffman campaigned for the Alberta NDP leadership race at the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) Convention in February. READ MORE: HILTON-O’BRIEN: Teachers' union has its eye on Hoffman for NDP leadershipThe ATA’s terms of reference prohibit it from endorsing a candidate or party. However, the ATA’s leadership has said it wants to stop private and charter schools, whose teachers do not have to pay dues to it. She has promised to take action for it, making her its natural choice.