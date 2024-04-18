Hoffman says she felt energized at pro-Palestine protest in Calgary

The Alberta NDP has shown itself to be more pro-Palestine than expected. Alberta NDP leadership candidate Sarah Hoffman said a pro-Palestine protest in Calgary made her reflect on going to those against the Iraq War more than 20 years ago. “I discovered a lot of NDP supporters at those protests,” tweeted Hoffman on Wednesday. “Attending the protest in Calgary last weekend I felt a similar energy.” .Hoffman said there should be a ceasefire now. Dozens of Palestinian children are dying every day. “This is a genocide,” she said. Counter Signal editor-in-chief Keean Bexte asked if this protest was the one with the Nazi. “Weird flex,” said Bexte. Bexte included a photo of a pro-Palestine protestor giving a Nazi salute while holding a photo of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei..Calgary Jewish Federation CEO Adam Silver said he seemed “to be missing the part where you call for Hamas to surrender and for the immediate release of the hostages.”“Or the part where you acknowledge Hamas hides behind human shields,” said Silver. “Or the part where you call out the brutal rapes, kidnappings and murders by Hamas and friends.”.Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood) said on March 30 members of Edmonton’s Jewish community have shown up for Palestine at protests. READ MORE: Irwin says she will continue to stand with Palestine“For a ceasefire,” said Irwin. “For an end to the genocide.”.Hoffman could not be reached for comment in time for publication.