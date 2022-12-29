Home at last, Viva La Alberta Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Dec 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Carol and Ben Crick Courtesy Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Crick family has never been so happy to feel the crisp Albertan air.The Alberta family who had the "holiday from hell" in Mexcio touched down in the province."I have never been happier to have the dry air and see snow," Carol Crick told the Western Standard on Thursday.READ MORE: Alberta family experiences 'holiday from hell'Crick was scheduled to fly out of Mexico December 22 via Sunwing, but that was cancelled and she wasn't been told why by the company, she claims.Crick said her family ended up on different forms of transit to a different hotel and she had to drag her kids all over the place in the middle of the night during the ordeal."We made it home at 2 a.m. December 29," Crick said."Now my husband's side of the family is here and we are going to have Christmas." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carol Crick Mexico The Western Standard Christmas Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Alberta family experiences 'holiday from hell' 16-year-old hockey player dies from stroke complications on Christmas Andrew Tate mocks Greta Thunberg by talking about car collection ROYER: When the provinces stand together, change is possible Here's the salary of the mayor and councillors in the City of Edmonton
