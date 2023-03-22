A male performed an indecent act in Grande Prairie by exposing himself to swimming pool staff after he claimed to be a transwoman and went into the women's change room, the Western Standard learned.
In Grande Prairie, anyone homeless is directed to use the pool facilities to shower.
"On March 14, staff were approached by an individual seeking clarity on which change room to use and staff provided direction to the individual accordingly," Philip Cooper director of Corporate Communication for The City of Grande Prairie told the Western Standard.
"The city creates a space in all municipal facilities that are non-discriminatory and accommodates gender diversity."
Cooper said the individual complied with staff and used the change room that had been identified for their use, however, the individual was later found using a different change room.
"Staff immediately responded and the individual was addressed by supervisory staff. The individual complied and returned to the space that had been identified. When the individual asked if they could swim naked, the supervisory staff referenced that swimming naked is not permitted and appropriate swimwear must be worn," Cooper said.
"The individual complied. Later during their visit, the individual again returned to a different change room and used a shower stall with the curtain partially open. The supervisor staff addressed the individual immediately. The individual complied and returned to the previously identified change room. The individual then left the facility."
Cooper said the RCMP was not called to attend the site, nor was a report filed to RCMP.
"Post-incident processes are being followed, staff have been de-briefed and supports provided," Cooper said.
"The city takes the safety of patrons and staff very seriously and acknowledges this situation could have made people uncomfortable. Based on the information which is available to the city, the city believes staff appropriately handled this situation under all the circumstances."
(5) comments
If he did that in front of city councilors that is ok with it in ladies rooms, he would be arrested!
The fastest way to resolve this whole bathroom confusion issue is to start using the change rooms you don’t belong in and just say you identify as the opposite gender. Problem will be sorted out in two weeks guaranteed.
I would have called the Police and had the clown arrested . . . what the h*ll is the matter with the Pool Staff & Management?
Way past time to de-nut him.
This is what Bill C16 has wrought on Canada thanks to Trudeau. Check to see how many Cons voted Yay on this "human rights" legislation.
