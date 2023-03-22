Changing room

A male performed an indecent act in Grande Prairie by exposing himself to swimming pool staff after he claimed to be a transwoman and went into the women's change room, the Western Standard learned.

In Grande Prairie, anyone homeless is directed to use the pool facilities to shower.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

Drax
Drax

If he did that in front of city councilors that is ok with it in ladies rooms, he would be arrested!

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

The fastest way to resolve this whole bathroom confusion issue is to start using the change rooms you don’t belong in and just say you identify as the opposite gender. Problem will be sorted out in two weeks guaranteed.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

I would have called the Police and had the clown arrested . . . what the h*ll is the matter with the Pool Staff & Management?

Report Add Reply
muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

Way past time to de-nut him.

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

This is what Bill C16 has wrought on Canada thanks to Trudeau. Check to see how many Cons voted Yay on this "human rights" legislation.

Report Add Reply

