Alberta

Horner calls on federal government to ditch the carbon tax

Alberta finance minister Nate Horner is calling on his federal counterpart, Chrystia Freeland to take “immediate action” to address inflation.
Alberta finance minister Nate Horner is calling on his federal counterpart, Chrystia Freeland to take “immediate action” to address inflation.Courtesy Chrystia Freeland/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Chrystia Freeland
Nate Horner
Liberal

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news