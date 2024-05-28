Horner defends Alberta Pension Plan proposal amid Nenshi’s opposition

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner said the government has been honest about the Alberta Pension Plan (APP), despite NDP leadership candidate Naheed Nenshi saying otherwise. A LifeWorks report shows the APP can save Albertans $5 billion every year. “We think that’s at least worth exploring and considering,” said Horner at a Tuesday press scrum. “The NDP wants to take away Albertans’ right to choose if this is something they want.”However, Horner said the Alberta United Conservative Party disagrees with the NDP. He said this “has always been Alberta’s choice, and we’re waiting for clarification from the Office of the Chief Actuary.” Nenshi said on Sunday the Alberta government believes Albertans are fools when it comes to pensions. READ MORE: WATCH: Nenshi says Albertans do not want Alberta Pension PlanAdditionally, Nenshi alleged the Alberta government thinks it can say whatever and Albertans will accept that. “So they put out this crazy study that somehow Alberta is with 10% of the population of Canada is entitled to 55% of the CPP (Canada Pension Plan),” he said. .Horner followed up by saying if the Alberta government receives back data confirming the APP is a good move for Albertans, it “would never ask a question we don’t think Albertans answering yes would be a bad move for this province and Albertans.” “If the numbers are good and it shows that, we’ll continue our consultation and have that conversation, but we would never ask the question if we thought it was a bad move for the province,” he said. The APP could save Albertans billions of dollars each year, with lower contribution rates, higher benefits and stronger benefit security for families and retirees, according to a September report conducted by LifeWorks. READ MORE: UPDATED: Report says Alberta provincial pension move could save people billions“This report shows a made-in-Alberta pension plan could put more money in the pockets of hard-working families and business owners and improve retirement security for seniors,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. “We want to hear from you because it’s your pension, your choice.”