Nate Horner

Finance Minister Nate Horner speaks in Calgary.

 Shaun Polczer

Alberta’s new finance minister Nate Horner says the province might be open to the idea of a road tax or some other levy for EV drivers as a means of recouping lost fuel tax revenue.

Speaking in Calgary Monday to announce a six-month extension to the fuel tax holiday, Horner said there is a “general expectation” is that fuel taxes are used to fund road maintenance programs, something EV drivers still won’t pay after the fuel tax is reintroduced after Dec. 31 of this year.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

tax those rich ev leftys into the ground.

rianc
rianc

EV drivers should pay for road maintenance. Most EVs are heavier than comparable vehicles using gas. So EVs do more damage to roads than has vehicles, so they should be paying.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

good..we all drive, we all pay

Raz
Raz

So these scumbags are already thinking of ways to replace the carbon taxes after all the fossil fueled engines are gone! We need a tax revolt.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

I love this idea. These tree huggers impose themselves on everyone else and I think turn about is fair play.

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

maybe add on top of the road tax and electrical system tax to go toward Maintenace and upgrades on the electrical system. Not fair for non-EV drivers paying for all the infrastructure from roads to the electrical grid.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

How about this - stop all of these taxes. We should be paying one tax, MAX. Full stop, pick one, and make it count. We are taxed upon taxed upon taxed. Only the ultra-wealthy get out of it. I thought property taxes pay for roads? What does GST pay for? Why is there an income tax, I thought that was just for war-time? Get real. Taxation is Theft.

