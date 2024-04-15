Horner says Alberta public sector union not receiving 26% wage increase

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) asked the government for a 26% wage increase over the next three years. However, Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner said Albertans have not seen a wage increase of this size. The Conference Board of Canada found most Albertans received a salary increase of between 2% to 3% in 2023 and 2024. “The Alberta government approaches bargaining and wages from an evidence-based perspective,” said Horner in a Monday statement. “To do this, we look at similar jobs across the country to determine fair market wages.” Looking across Canada, Horner said he did not see any public sector employees receiving the type of settlement AUPE is demanding. To this end, he said the Alberta government’s initial offer of 7.5% over four years “is a reasonable position that keeps the Alberta Public Service wages competitive with public sectors in other jurisdictions.”Given AUPE’s extreme wage positions, he said working towards a fair, reasonable settlement in a timely manner will be tough. He added the Alberta government will not increase taxes or cut programs, services, or workers to give massive salary increases higher than market rates. “Rather, we must balance our ability to invest in programs and services Albertans rely on with fair and competitive compensation for workers,” he said. AUPE President Guy Smith responded to this move by saying it was “disappointed to see the government make unwarranted and unhelpful statements.”“Negotiations should take place in good faith and at the bargaining table, not in the press,” said Smith. “That is where we are meant to reach a fair deal for AUPE members and the Albertans who rely on the services they provide.”.The Alberta government has been made aware of AUPE’s proposals since they were made public on March 6. He vowed to hold its demands, as they were fair and reasonable. The premium wages and generous benefits Canadian public servants enjoy compared to the private sector is one area where governments could look to reduce costs following the recession, according to a 2023 study conducted by the Fraser Institute. READ MORE: Study finds Canadian government workers receive higher wages than private sector“At a time when governments across Canada are facing serious fiscal pressures as a result of the recession, bringing government sector compensation in line with the private sector would help reduce costs without necessarily affecting services,” said Fraser Institute senior fellow Ben Eisen. The Fraser Institute said government employees across Canada were paid 31.3% higher wages on average than private sector workers in 2021.