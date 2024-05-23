Horner stands by not suspending fuel tax for longer

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner is justifying not axing the fuel tax for longer by saying other provinces that have suspended theirs are running deficits. Therefore, these provinces are borrowing money to provide people with fuel tax relief. “That is not Alberta’s intention,” said Horner at a Thursday press scrum. “We’re running a very slim surplus, and we have to pay for healthcare, education, and bring in the promised tax cut that the premier and I promised to Albertans.” Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck called on Premier Scott Moe on Wednesday to give families a summer break and suspend the provincial gas tax for the next six months.READ MORE: Sask NDP renew calls for gas tax break“Families who used to be able to afford vacations are living paycheque to paycheque, pinching pennies just to get by,” said Beck.“Every one from Manitoba’s NDP Premier Wab Kinew to federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre wants the gas tax suspended.”Horner followed up by saying he was in the same room with Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem when he begged the finance ministers to get their spending under control so inflation could drop, which would allow him to lower rates. “That’s the big picture and that’s what Alberta is committed to,” he said. Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said during Question Period in the legislature in March it is hypocritical for Premier Danielle Smith to be complaining about the carbon tax hike. READ MORE: Notley calls on Smith to spike fuel tax hike“Speaker, it just doesn’t need to be that complicated, because this premier has her very own hike she can spike,” said Notley. “To the premier, why won’t she stand down and axe her own $430 million fuel tax hike on April 1st.”