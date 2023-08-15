July heat record

NASA said Monday that July was hottest the month on record.

After the hottest July on record it was hot enough to fry an egg on the pavement in parts of British Columbia and Southern Alberta — almost.

And August is shaping up to be another bad month for wildfires in the northern regions as evacuation orders are implemented from the Alberta border all the way up to Yellowknife and Fort Smith.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Left Coast
Left Coast

It's all a scam folks . . . . Global Records have only been kept since 1979 . . .

German climate scientist Stefan Rahmstorf claims that the science of measuring tree rings clearly shows that July of 2023 was the warmest month since the Holocene Epoch, around ten thousand years ago. And, because there was an ice age prior to the Holocene Epoch, logic dictates that July was the hottest month in over 120,000 years.

Global temperatures have only been recorded since 1979. This means that comparing temperatures to even a century ago, much less 125,000 years ago, is not possible. That means that while global satellites did find hot temperatures throughout July 2023, any trending heat waves prior to 1979 cannot be ruled out.

In addition, the fact-checkers found that an AP report stating that the ocean off the southern tip of Florida was the “hottest seawater ever measured” was neither a record high nor were the samples taken from the open ocean. The samples cited by the AP were taken from a shallow bay.

El Nino events have been recorded since the 1600s. During these events, trade winds weaken, and warm Pacific waters are forced towards America’s west coast. This causes the jet stream to shift south, causing temperatures to rise throughout the northern United States and Canada. Simultaneously, the U.S. Gulf Coast and the Southeast can experience wet weather and flooding. El Nino events also contribute to stronger hurricanes which grow more unpredictable as they move across the warmer waters.

El Nino events have led to previous global warming incidents, including in 1998 and 2016.

https://wiredconservative.com/thepoliticalmovement/factcheckers-destroy-claims-of-hottest-summer-in-10000-years-and-global-boiling/?aff_id=1037&utm_placement=thepoliticalmovement

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Look up!!!!

See the Chemtrails???

Geoengineering is the pedo/criminal/satanist/bankster/adrenochrome scumbags ruining the environment and screwwing with the weather.

Educate yourself:

www.geoengineeringwatch.org

free the west
free the west

Newsflash. It gets hot in the summer.

Stand Strong
Stand Strong

Why were people dying in droves in the heatwave in BC two years ago? Something doesn’t make sense.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/bc-heat-dome-sudden-deaths-570-1.6122316

Left Coast
Left Coast

Last 2 Springs in BC . . . average Temps were 2 to 4 degrees COOLER for months. This year extended into the first weeks of June. But NO ONE in the Media Noticed.

Fortis Gas Co. even deleted the average monthly Temps off their Bill . . . just by accident of course . . . lol

If you're feeling hot today go to Europe . . . .

"Europe’s Colder-Than-Average (And Snowy) July The summer of 2023 is holding cool for the majority of Europe, and the data proves it Temperature readings for July are in, and they show a colder-than-average month for many nations."

https://principia-scientific.com/europes-colder-than-average-and-snowy-july/

Klimate is measured in Decades & Centuries . . . NOT a hot week in July with a record set by 1/4 of a Degree. That's merely Weather.

Where was the measuring device? Many today are beside buildings or paved areas that were not there decades ago, which makes a huge difference in Temp Readings.

NOAA has been Outed Twice for adjusting Historical Data to warm up the Present . . . NASA Satellite data shows no warming in almost 20 years now . . .

Warmest Decade still the 1930s . . . . a warm week in July does not = Klimate ! ! !

And the Elephant in the Room . . .

"The volcanic eruption in Iceland. Since its first spewing of volcanic ash, it has, in just FOUR DAYS, NEGATED EVERY SINGLE EFFORT you have made in the past five years to control CO2 emissions on our planet - all of you.

When the volcano Mt Pinatubo erupted in the Philippines in 1991, it spewed out more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than the entire human race had emitted in all its years on earth.

And there are around 200 active volcanoes on the planet spewing out this crud at any one time - EVERY DAY."

Of course, I shouldn't spoil this 'touchy-feely tree-hugging' moment and mention the effect of natural solar and cosmic activity, and the well-recognized 800-year global heating and cooling cycle, which keeps happening despite our completely insignificant efforts to affect climate change.

Ian Rutherford Plimer is an Australian geologist, professor emeritus of earth sciences at the University of Melbourne, professor of mining geology at the University of Adelaide, and the publisher of 130 scientific papers, six books, who edited the Encyclopedia of Geology.

Stand Strong
Stand Strong

Hmmmm…..Are there record deaths in Lytton as there were two years ago? The deaths were attributed to a heat wave. Is the same happening this year? Something smells fishy!

https://www.cbc.ca/news/science/nighttime-temperatures-climate-change-1.6112778

kmb
kmb

Do either NASA or ECCC think to look at the sun as a potential for warming the earth? All of our heat comes from the sun...to assume it provides constant radiant heat transfer is ludicrous. It's amazing how these institutions (UN, WEF, etc.) ignore the sun.

Fortis Liber
Fortis Liber

The Tonga volcano is causative of the heat waves.

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/jpl/tonga-eruption-blasted-unprecedented-amount-of-water-into-stratosphere

ShaunPolczer Staff
ShaunPolczer

I saw this and I was going to write it but it’s two years old. Apparently the sonic boom went around the world twice. But Y’know?

Jablonski
Jablonski

From 140 years of data. Taking surface temperature readings. Science doesn’t lie. The sample size is too small and the collection process is corrupt. But let’s not let that ruin the narrative.

Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

[thumbup]

ShaunPolczer Staff
ShaunPolczer

This is a very good point. I was actually the only Arts Major at UofEh to take a 300 level planetary geology course — I got a 6 out of 9 so 75%? — a very interesting way of spending my parents’ money. But the point is, Earth is 4.5 billion years old? Excluding the Biblical narrative. Satellites were invented in 1959? So a lot of this climate science — such as it is — is barely a half century old. Which was a global cooling. My grandfather was a farmer in the 1930s which was a global famine. That was global warming. There were no satellites then. Which is to say, yes. 180 years is much too small to draw conclusions. Global temps have been warmer — and colder — even in the last 20,000 years. I don’t know what it means. Other than it’s presumptuous for anyone to say they do.

