After the hottest July on record it was hot enough to fry an egg on the pavement in parts of British Columbia and Southern Alberta — almost.
And August is shaping up to be another bad month for wildfires in the northern regions as evacuation orders are implemented from the Alberta border all the way up to Yellowknife and Fort Smith.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, a half dozen temperature records fell in Alberta on Monday along with 17 more in neighbouring BC.
All of the top 10 hottest places in Canada were in Lotusland, led by Lytton which recorded a high temperature of 41C on Monday and breaking the previous record of 39C in 2008.
In Alberta, Taber was the hottest hot spot at nearly 37C, breaking the previous record of 36C in 1994.
It comes after NASA on Monday confirmed July was the hottest month on record since 1880. Overall, it said July 2023 was 0.24C warmer than any other July on record and 1.18C warmer than the average 31-day period between 1951 and 1980.
In a statement, NASA said it assembles its temperature record from surface air temperature data from tens of thousands of meteorological stations, as well as sea surface temperature data acquired by ship- and buoy-based instruments.
The date is then analyzed using methods that account for the varied spacing of temperature stations around the globe and for urban heating effects that could skew the calculations.
According to those numbers, NASA said the five hottest Julys since 1880 have all happened in the past five years.
“This July was not just warmer than any previous July — it was the warmest month in our record, which goes back to 1880,” said Goddard Institute of Space Studies Director, Gavin Schmidt.
“The science is clear this isn’t normal. And that rise in average temperatures is fuelling dangerous extreme heat that people are experiencing here at home and worldwide.”
High sea surface temperatures contributed to July’s record warmth, it added.
Phenomena such as El Niño or La Niña, which warm or cool, respectively the tropical Pacific Ocean, can contribute to year-to-year variability in global temperatures but are not typically felt when El Niño starts developing in the Northern Hemisphere summer as it did this year.
NASA said it expects to see the biggest impacts of El Niño in February, March, and April 2024. But on Tuesday the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the warmer Pacific waters had reached the BC and Oregon coasts weeks early.
Closer to home, 380 fires were burning in BC — 162 out of control — along with 236 in the NWT that have consumed more than 2 million hectares. On Tuesday, Hay River Mayor Kandis Jameson urged residents to leave while Yellowknife was under alert.
As of 10:20 am Tuesday morning, the town said there’s still no road access into or out of the community, and no essential services including food, gas or healthcare. Cell phone coverage and internet communications are down, with crews and government officials resorting to Starlink satellite.
“Crews are attempting to go door-to-door to encourage remaining residents to get to the airport as there is no means of communication otherwise,” the town stated.
More than 100 members of the Canadian Armed Forces were deployed on Tuesday after the territorial government requested help from the military. Hundreds of residents are now in Grande Prairie, High Level, Fort McMurray and St. Albert.
Hay River was previously devastated by flood in May.
As for frying an egg on the sidewalk? According to the US Library of Congress it’s possible, but not probable. That’s because an egg needs a surface temperature of at least 65C to congeal.
On July 3, 10-year old Benji Briggs took first place in Oatman, Arizona’s annual Sidewalk Egg Fry, using a magnifying glass to accomplish the task.
It's all a scam folks . . . . Global Records have only been kept since 1979 . . .
German climate scientist Stefan Rahmstorf claims that the science of measuring tree rings clearly shows that July of 2023 was the warmest month since the Holocene Epoch, around ten thousand years ago. And, because there was an ice age prior to the Holocene Epoch, logic dictates that July was the hottest month in over 120,000 years.
Global temperatures have only been recorded since 1979. This means that comparing temperatures to even a century ago, much less 125,000 years ago, is not possible. That means that while global satellites did find hot temperatures throughout July 2023, any trending heat waves prior to 1979 cannot be ruled out.
In addition, the fact-checkers found that an AP report stating that the ocean off the southern tip of Florida was the “hottest seawater ever measured” was neither a record high nor were the samples taken from the open ocean. The samples cited by the AP were taken from a shallow bay.
El Nino events have been recorded since the 1600s. During these events, trade winds weaken, and warm Pacific waters are forced towards America’s west coast. This causes the jet stream to shift south, causing temperatures to rise throughout the northern United States and Canada. Simultaneously, the U.S. Gulf Coast and the Southeast can experience wet weather and flooding. El Nino events also contribute to stronger hurricanes which grow more unpredictable as they move across the warmer waters.
El Nino events have led to previous global warming incidents, including in 1998 and 2016.
https://wiredconservative.com/thepoliticalmovement/factcheckers-destroy-claims-of-hottest-summer-in-10000-years-and-global-boiling/?aff_id=1037&utm_placement=thepoliticalmovement
Look up!!!!
See the Chemtrails???
Geoengineering is the pedo/criminal/satanist/bankster/adrenochrome scumbags ruining the environment and screwwing with the weather.
Educate yourself:
www.geoengineeringwatch.org
Newsflash. It gets hot in the summer.
Why were people dying in droves in the heatwave in BC two years ago? Something doesn’t make sense.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/bc-heat-dome-sudden-deaths-570-1.6122316
Last 2 Springs in BC . . . average Temps were 2 to 4 degrees COOLER for months. This year extended into the first weeks of June. But NO ONE in the Media Noticed.
Fortis Gas Co. even deleted the average monthly Temps off their Bill . . . just by accident of course . . . lol
If you're feeling hot today go to Europe . . . .
"Europe’s Colder-Than-Average (And Snowy) July The summer of 2023 is holding cool for the majority of Europe, and the data proves it Temperature readings for July are in, and they show a colder-than-average month for many nations."
https://principia-scientific.com/europes-colder-than-average-and-snowy-july/
Klimate is measured in Decades & Centuries . . . NOT a hot week in July with a record set by 1/4 of a Degree. That's merely Weather.
Where was the measuring device? Many today are beside buildings or paved areas that were not there decades ago, which makes a huge difference in Temp Readings.
NOAA has been Outed Twice for adjusting Historical Data to warm up the Present . . . NASA Satellite data shows no warming in almost 20 years now . . .
Warmest Decade still the 1930s . . . . a warm week in July does not = Klimate ! ! !
And the Elephant in the Room . . .
"The volcanic eruption in Iceland. Since its first spewing of volcanic ash, it has, in just FOUR DAYS, NEGATED EVERY SINGLE EFFORT you have made in the past five years to control CO2 emissions on our planet - all of you.
When the volcano Mt Pinatubo erupted in the Philippines in 1991, it spewed out more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than the entire human race had emitted in all its years on earth.
And there are around 200 active volcanoes on the planet spewing out this crud at any one time - EVERY DAY."
Of course, I shouldn't spoil this 'touchy-feely tree-hugging' moment and mention the effect of natural solar and cosmic activity, and the well-recognized 800-year global heating and cooling cycle, which keeps happening despite our completely insignificant efforts to affect climate change.
Ian Rutherford Plimer is an Australian geologist, professor emeritus of earth sciences at the University of Melbourne, professor of mining geology at the University of Adelaide, and the publisher of 130 scientific papers, six books, who edited the Encyclopedia of Geology.
Hmmmm…..Are there record deaths in Lytton as there were two years ago? The deaths were attributed to a heat wave. Is the same happening this year? Something smells fishy!
https://www.cbc.ca/news/science/nighttime-temperatures-climate-change-1.6112778
Do either NASA or ECCC think to look at the sun as a potential for warming the earth? All of our heat comes from the sun...to assume it provides constant radiant heat transfer is ludicrous. It's amazing how these institutions (UN, WEF, etc.) ignore the sun.
The Tonga volcano is causative of the heat waves.
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/jpl/tonga-eruption-blasted-unprecedented-amount-of-water-into-stratosphere
I saw this and I was going to write it but it’s two years old. Apparently the sonic boom went around the world twice. But Y’know?
From 140 years of data. Taking surface temperature readings. Science doesn’t lie. The sample size is too small and the collection process is corrupt. But let’s not let that ruin the narrative.
[thumbup]
This is a very good point. I was actually the only Arts Major at UofEh to take a 300 level planetary geology course — I got a 6 out of 9 so 75%? — a very interesting way of spending my parents’ money. But the point is, Earth is 4.5 billion years old? Excluding the Biblical narrative. Satellites were invented in 1959? So a lot of this climate science — such as it is — is barely a half century old. Which was a global cooling. My grandfather was a farmer in the 1930s which was a global famine. That was global warming. There were no satellites then. Which is to say, yes. 180 years is much too small to draw conclusions. Global temps have been warmer — and colder — even in the last 20,000 years. I don’t know what it means. Other than it’s presumptuous for anyone to say they do.
