House Natural Resources committee shut down over ‘just transition’ bills

The House Natural Resources committee — the one chaired by Calgary Liberal MP George Chahal — has reportedly been suspended over efforts by the Conservatives to stall a pair of ‘just transition’ bills in the House of Commons.Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs, who sits on the committee, said the move was meant to “cause chaos and collusion” among Liberal and NDP members who are teaming up to push them through.The bills in question — C-49 to amend the Atlantic offshore accords and C-50, the so-called ‘sustainable jobs’ act — are being filibustered by the Conservatives who want them both to die on the order paper..Both bills were to be referred to committee but haven’t yet passed that step due to procedural delays on the part of the Conservatives."We will block, delay and challenge Trudeau's anti-development, anti-private sector policy punishment of workers to 'phase out' hundreds of thousands of pay cheques for his radical agenda," Stubbs said in a statement.That prompted NDP energy critic Charlie Angus, who also sits on the committee, to call a press conference last week alongside various labour and energy unions to accuse the Opposition of “gong show tactics.”The ‘sustainable jobs’ bill — which is known as the Just Transition act in Alberta — was a key NDP demand in its confidence and supply alliance that is propping up the minority Liberal government.Both the federal Conservatives and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have opposed the bills, particularly the sustainable jobs legislation, as a ‘Trojan horse’ meant to phase out Canada's oil and gas sector."We're here this morning to call out [Conservative Leader] Pierre Poilievre's attempt to attack the future of Canadian workers, and Canadian energy workers in particular," Angus said.."The Conservatives interfered, undermined, used Gong Show tactics, petty whining, continual interference to derail the voice of workers who are living the energy transition now and expect from the Canadian government a better future."Even Alberta Federation of Labour president Gil McGowan weighed in: “Do they think it's better to stick our heads in the sand than plan for a future that's clearly going to be different from our past? Do they really think that that's in the best interest of Canadians and, especially, working Canadians?"Even the normally reserved Energy and Natural Resources minister, Jonathan Wilkinson — who rarely breaks from a smile — was apparently outraged enough to hurl partisan jabs at Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre."This kind of stuff is just a joke. It's ridiculous," said Wilkinson. "Canadians, if they came here and they actually were in the room and observed this, they would be appalled at the work that is not being done in this place. So I am concerned because I don't know when this is going to end."