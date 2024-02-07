Housing minister says Canada’s future looks positive

Housing Minister Sean Fraser said there is not a country in the world with brighter prospects over the next few years than Canada. “There is not a country in the world I’d rather be from,” said Fraser at a Wednesday event at the Calgary Petroleum Club (CPC). “There is not a country in the world I’d rather raise my kids in.” While people might accuse Fraser of unbridled optimism, he said he is basing his opinion on the information pertaining to Canada that other countries cannot say. He asked people to show him a G7 economy with a free trade relationship with every other one, and it is Canada. When it comes to the G7 economy with the most educated workforce, he said it is Canada. He added Canada is a country producing enough renewable energy on a grid no other country can say it has. Everywhere he looks, he said he sees extraordinary opportunities. However, these opportunities are not going to come on their own. This is why the Canadian government needs to put in the work and adopt policies to advance opportunities. He called for attendees “to start by making sure we demonstrate to people that we see them where they are.” When he talks to people who are struggling with the cost of groceries, they do not want to hear about Canada’s ranking on fiscal position among G7 countries. These people want to know the Canadian government has brought in a grocery rebate and is working to introduce competition to bring food prices down. If the Canadian government can demonstrate it is achieving results, he acknowledged it can broker conversations about future opportunities. He encouraged attendees to talk more about Canada’s achievements. As the world advances, he predicted Canada will continue to make great achievements. He thanked attendees for putting in the work to enable the Liberals to win elections. Fraser concluded by joking about Liberals having allergies to Calgary. He said it has been his home away from home for years, as he used to work in it. “I may not live here now, but this city is always going to be a part of me, and I want to do right by it,” he said. Event organizer Andrew MacGregor called Fraser “an antidote to some of the hyperpartisanship we’ve been seeing.” “I think he’s a helpful, refreshing reminder there are still MPs out there who do the work,” said MacGregor. “There’s still MPs out there who leave big private sector opportunities on the table to do public service.” When people identify MPs such as him, MacGregor said it is incumbent upon them to give them their support. That is why he is grateful people showed up to the fundraiser. The Western Standard attempted to ask Fraser questions three times, but it was blocked by a Liberal staffer. “He’s not taking questions,” said the staffer. While the staffer indicated he would not be taking questions, he said he would be OK with it. Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary-Nose Hill, AB) said there is one reason Fraser would be holding a fundraiser at the CPC. “Leadership bid!” said Rempel Garner. “Look out @FP_Champagne!”.This incident comes after Fraser said in December home construction in Canada would draw on a housing plan implemented in the Second World War as a solution to provide places for its fast-growing population. READ MORE: Housing minister announces housing plan copied from WWII designed to speed up home constructionThe Canadian government has pushed mass immigration, bringing in about 500,000 people every year through approved channels and a large number of illegal immigrants, which have sent housing costs soaring and caused shortages. He said Wartime Housing Ltd. is going to be making another appearance.