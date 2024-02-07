Alberta

Housing minister says Canada’s future looks positive

Sean Fraser said Canada will continue to advance in the next few years.
Sean Fraser said Canada will continue to advance in the next few years. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Liberals
Sean Fraser
Canadian Government
Homes
Construction
Michelle Rempel Garner
Calgary Petroleum Club
Prospects
Opportunities
Andrew MacGregor

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news