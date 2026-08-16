How long it takes to save downpayments in Calgary and Edmonton

It takes almost two years longer to save a 20% downpayment to put towards a home purchase in Calgary than it takes in Edmonton, even though the time frame in Calgary is one month shorter than in 2023, while in Edmonton, the time frame is one year and four months longer since then.

The time frames were calculated by online real estate portal, Zoocasa which analyzed how savings timelines for single-detached homes in Calgary and Edmonton have changed since June 2023.

“A lot can change in four years,” says Angela Serednicki of Zoocasa. “For Alberta homebuyers, four years of home price and income data show how much longer, or shorter, the path to a downpayment has become (in) the province’s biggest cities.”

Zoocasa’s calculations used real estate board data in each city, assumed savings of 15% of income toward a home each year to reach a 20% downpayment benchmark.

“A household saving 15% of its income a year needs about eight years and one month to reach a 20% downpayment in Calgary as of 2026, almost identical to the eight years recorded in 2023. Calgary’s downpayment burden is close to flat over the full four-year window.” says Serednicki.