WATCH: Hundreds gather at Calgary city hall to pay tribute to 11-year-old Parker

CALGARY — Hundreds of community members gathered at Calgary city hall Wednesday evening to remember 11-year-old Parker, whose death has prompted widespread grief across the city and an ongoing municipal review into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.The public vigil was held at Municipal Plaza outside Calgary City Hall, where family members, community leaders and residents came together to pay tribute to Parker and offer their support to his loved ones.The evening featured a performance by the New West Music and Arts Society, along with readings and personal remembrances from members of the community. Attendees were also invited to write cards and messages for Parker's family, with materials provided for those who wished to leave a note.Among those who addressed the crowd were Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas, Calgary Police Service Chief Constable Katie McLellan, Between Friends CEO Kim Presser, and Find Parker YYC creator Becky Wilmott. Ward 4 Councillor DJ Kelly served as master of ceremonies..''We all helped in the way we thought we could, because we are a community who looks out for one another,'' Kelly said in his opening statements. ''In my thirty-five years of policing, I ave never seen a response like the one we saw for Parker,'' McLellan said in her speech.''What struck me most was not the size of the search, it was the care, commitment, love and compassion.''Mayor Jeromy Farkas highlighted how ''love, hope and Calgary showed up.''''What I know is that Parker mattered.'' He stated. ''We choose to build a city where a child, like Parker feels safe.''The vigil closed with an audio message from Parker's parents thanking everyone for their efforts and sent one final message through the tablet they used to communicate with their son.''We're so grateful we got to be your parents; you made a difference buddy.'' They said. ''We love you Parker, always and forever.''.The vigil came a week after Parker was found dead inside a stormwater pipe near Deerfoot Trail following an extensive search involving police, volunteers and members of the public.The City of Calgary confirmed it is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident after it was revealed the stormwater pipe where Parker was found did not have a protective gate installed over its entrance.City officials have said the review will examine whether changes to infrastructure, policies or procedures are warranted. No timeline has been provided for when the review will be completed.Police have previously said Parker's death is not believed to be criminal in nature. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continues to investigate to determine the exact cause of death.