Alberta

WATCH: Hundreds gather at Calgary city hall to pay tribute to 11-year-old Parker

Vigil for Parker
Vigil for Parker WS Files
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City Of Calgary
Deerfoot Trail
Dj Kelly
Mayor Jeromy Farkas
Calgary police Chief Katie McLellan
11 year old Parker missing
Calgary police find Parker
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