Idea floated for full-sized Titanic replica to sail the seven seas

It is, indeed, a Titanic endeavor and one Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has been pursuing for more than 10 years: build a full-sized replica of the Titanic, the ill-fated ship that sank on its maiden voyage in 1912 with more than 2,200 people on board. Palmer, who got rich in the mining industry, first floated the idea of a Titanic replica in 2012 but put the idea into drydock, reviving it in 2018, only to have the COVID-19 pandemic throw an anchor into the plan. Now, six years later Palmer, who is chairman of the Blue Star Line Company behind the project, relaunched it at a press conference at the Sydney Opera House. At the presser, Palmer was asked why he wants to build a Titanic replica. “It’s a lot more fun to do the Titanic than it is to sit at home and count my money,” Palmer told the attending media, adding when he decided in 2018 to revive the idea, people thought he was rich and eccentric enough to do it. But the headwinds of the pandemic blew in and the multimillion-dollar project was put on hold as ports closed and passengers reassessed their risk appetite for being quarantined at sea, reports CNN Travel. With the pandemic having slipped below the waves and passenger liners back sailing the world’s oceans, Palmer said he ‘seas’ this as the right time to make his Titanic dream a reality. “We are very pleased to announce that after unforeseen global delays, we have reengaged with partners to bring the dream of Titanic ll to life. Let the journey begin," Palmer said in a press release. Blue Star is entertaining requests for proposals from firms that can get Titanic II into port, with plans to have a ship builder on board by the end of 2024, with construction to start in early 2025. Palmer told reporters he expects the winning bidders to be European-based, adding he doesn’t believe Chinese standards are up to the task. Passengers will be encouraged to dress for the 1900s, but it’s not mandatory, a spokesperson said. The new boat will be 269 metres (833 ft) long and 32.2 metres (105 ft) wide, slightly wider than the original. Capacity will be 2,345 passengers spread across nine decks with 835 cabins. Almost half of those will be reserved for first class passengers, reports CNN Travel. The ship will be elegantly laid out for the monied crowd, as was the original Titanic in its day and there will be a communal dining room, replete with long tables where third-class passengers can enjoy a spread of stew and mash. CNN Travel reports a spokesperson said other meals will also be available for those who want a less authentic experience. Palmer said he wants to replicate the Titanic, without the tragic ending, believing that tapping the world’s fascination for the luxury vessel will somehow bring people closer together, reports CNN Travel. “We all know how to make war. We get armies and we fund wars. People know about that. But it is a lot harder to make peace. To make peace you have got to stick with it every day. You progress inch by inch,” he said in the press release. “Titanic ll is something that can provide peace. It can be a ship of peace between all countries of the world.” “Millions have dreamt of sailing on her, seeing her in port and experiencing her unique majesty. Titanic ll will be the ship where those dreams come true,’ Palmer said