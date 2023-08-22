Elections Canada Ballot Box
Image courtesy of Elections Canada

After the Commissioner of Elections confirmed voting irregularities in his riding in the 2021 campaign, Liberal MP George Chahal (Calgary Skyview) did not comment on the investigation.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a Liberal aide from the Prime Minister’s Office was among the scofflaws casting illegal ballots.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(14) comments

Majder
Majder

When ever there is cheating, there should immediately be a bi-election called. That will stop it. None of these clauds want an election mid term.

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

The consequences for cheating are a $1500 fine on a $189,500 salary. Its no wonder George Chahal and his supporters cheated. Every day of the week.

I guess election fraud pays. Oh Canada :(

JoeCalgary
JoeCalgary

As I recall, wasn't he trailing throughout the night and suddenly pulled ahead after the mail-in ballots were counted? Hmmm?

Free Canada
Free Canada

In 2021 1 mil mail in ballots were processed. All these ballots are counted in Ottawa, not in the riding they are from. I am sure Ottawa can be trusted to count all these ballots accurately. NOT! Also, who checked that mail in Ballots had proper ID and signature verification. Hmmm. In 2021 the Liberals won 20 plus riding by less than 500 votes. Did corrupted mail in ballots help the Liberals, I suspect yes. In 2025 people need to vote in person only. And people need

To vote in large numbers. It is hard for them to cheat when large percentage of the population vote.

Robadam
Robadam

It seems the ends justifies the means to these lieberals.

Big Biznis
Big Biznis

Shades of the Robocall scandal? Pierre Poutine strikes again?

If this was the Conservatives who got caught it would be reported for weeks by the CBC and Toronto media. But Liberals in Calgary? Just doing God's work I suppose.

And the Canadian media wonder why everyone thinks they are in the bag for the Liberals who have them on their payroll

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

This little bit of cheating is nothing. IF the Liberals ever call an independent investigation into election fraud you’ll see dozens of examples much worse than this AND likely involving the PM himself. I can see this and I don’t even have a crystal ball.

Taz
Taz

Liberals, NDP and Greens are nothing but paracites.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Don't worry, you no longer have to be on Canadian soil to become a Canadian citizen, you can do it online. I imagine Trudeau's favorite country will lend 40 million votes from mainland China for the next federal election. Sadly, even 8 years ago, that wasn't a possibility, now?

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Just wait until the upcoming election. The only votes that should be counted are ballots. No mail in votes! No machines! counting ballots. Ballots to be verified by humans and respective parties. Ballots to be not destroyed and locked securely for at least 1 year. I no longer trust the current system. Far to easy to manipulate.

Mila
Mila

Is this an omen of things to come? Liberals/NDP cannot win on their policies. The only conceivable way that the Liberals/NDP can win is to lie, cheat and steal. And judging from what is occurring south of us, lying, cheating and stealing can win an election.

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

I doubt it’s an omen, but evidence of what’s already come & we can’t be naive about that anymore. Why would Trudeau have brought a bus load of organizers & cheerleders to mix & mingle at his “Stampede” breakfast?

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

How this man is able to continue to be an MP explains Canada. We are severely broken. Thank you Liberal voters.

Caro
Caro

[thumbup]

