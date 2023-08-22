Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
After the Commissioner of Elections confirmed voting irregularities in his riding in the 2021 campaign, Liberal MP George Chahal (Calgary Skyview) did not comment on the investigation.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a Liberal aide from the Prime Minister’s Office was among the scofflaws casting illegal ballots.
“The failure of those involved in the political process to comply with the rules adopted by Parliament to ensure a fair election can contribute to a loss of public confidence in the integrity of members of the political class, which may, as a result, increase voter apathy,” the Commissioner wrote in a Notice of Violation.
Ayesha Chughtai, a Liberal campaign organizer and then-Prairie regional advisor to the prime minister, insisted on voting for Chahal in an advance poll. However, she did not live in the riding, records showed.
Warned she was in breach of the Canada Elections Act, Chughtai replied she was determined to “support the Liberal Party candidate running in that electoral district,” according to the Commissioner. MP Chahal won the riding by 2,981 votes.
Chughtai has now left the Prime Minister’s Office. She had to pay a fine of $1,500.
The Commissioner provided no more information about a second case involving Shehnaz Chaughtai, who was fined $1,250 because she tried to vote illegally in Calgary Skyview.
Chahal got in trouble himself on Jan. 25 of last year because he broke the Elections Act. This happened after a video showed him taking campaign materials from another candidate's mailbox. Chahal said he was sorry.
“I have accepted and paid a $500 administrative penalty,” Chahal said in an earlier statement.
“I want to again apologize and acknowledge my mistake.”
A home security camera recorded a video on Sept. 19, 2021, which was one day before voting day. In the video, the MP wore a “Vote George” T-shirt and took Conservative campaign materials from a private mailbox.
The Elections Act section 325.1 states, “No person shall prevent or impair the transmission to the public of an election advertising message without the consent of a person with authority to authorize its transmission.”
“Chahal admitted to investigators he removed the other candidate’s flyer,” the Office of the Commissioner said in an earlier statement.
“The failure of candidates to comply with the rules adopted by Parliament can contribute to a loss of public confidence.”
Organizers from the Conservative Party said that Chahal damaged their materials and replaced them with a campaign booklet that led voters to a faraway polling station.
MP John Brassard (Barrie-Innisfil, ON) called it a notable breach “even with the low bar on ethics and conduct set by the Liberals and the prime minister.”
Other MPs made fun of Chahal because of the recorded theft.
“Thanks to him, a lot more paper brochures were produced during the campaign,” said Bloc Québécois MP Alex Brunelle-Duceppe (Lac-St. Jean, QC), a former paper mill worker.
“I really appreciate that. We know the pulp and paper industry is struggling.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
When ever there is cheating, there should immediately be a bi-election called. That will stop it. None of these clauds want an election mid term.
The consequences for cheating are a $1500 fine on a $189,500 salary. Its no wonder George Chahal and his supporters cheated. Every day of the week.
I guess election fraud pays. Oh Canada :(
As I recall, wasn't he trailing throughout the night and suddenly pulled ahead after the mail-in ballots were counted? Hmmm?
In 2021 1 mil mail in ballots were processed. All these ballots are counted in Ottawa, not in the riding they are from. I am sure Ottawa can be trusted to count all these ballots accurately. NOT! Also, who checked that mail in Ballots had proper ID and signature verification. Hmmm. In 2021 the Liberals won 20 plus riding by less than 500 votes. Did corrupted mail in ballots help the Liberals, I suspect yes. In 2025 people need to vote in person only. And people need
To vote in large numbers. It is hard for them to cheat when large percentage of the population vote.
It seems the ends justifies the means to these lieberals.
Shades of the Robocall scandal? Pierre Poutine strikes again?
If this was the Conservatives who got caught it would be reported for weeks by the CBC and Toronto media. But Liberals in Calgary? Just doing God's work I suppose.
And the Canadian media wonder why everyone thinks they are in the bag for the Liberals who have them on their payroll
This little bit of cheating is nothing. IF the Liberals ever call an independent investigation into election fraud you’ll see dozens of examples much worse than this AND likely involving the PM himself. I can see this and I don’t even have a crystal ball.
Liberals, NDP and Greens are nothing but paracites.
Don't worry, you no longer have to be on Canadian soil to become a Canadian citizen, you can do it online. I imagine Trudeau's favorite country will lend 40 million votes from mainland China for the next federal election. Sadly, even 8 years ago, that wasn't a possibility, now?
Just wait until the upcoming election. The only votes that should be counted are ballots. No mail in votes! No machines! counting ballots. Ballots to be verified by humans and respective parties. Ballots to be not destroyed and locked securely for at least 1 year. I no longer trust the current system. Far to easy to manipulate.
Is this an omen of things to come? Liberals/NDP cannot win on their policies. The only conceivable way that the Liberals/NDP can win is to lie, cheat and steal. And judging from what is occurring south of us, lying, cheating and stealing can win an election.
I doubt it’s an omen, but evidence of what’s already come & we can’t be naive about that anymore. Why would Trudeau have brought a bus load of organizers & cheerleders to mix & mingle at his “Stampede” breakfast?
How this man is able to continue to be an MP explains Canada. We are severely broken. Thank you Liberal voters.
[thumbup]
