Dr. Shannon Kroner's new book #1

Dr. Shannon Kroner (R).

 Photo Credit: Twitter

A new book for parents is meant to be a tool to teach children about being unvaccinated.

Dr. Shannon Kroner has a doctorate in Clinical Psychology and a master’s in special education, focusing on educational therapy. Her new children's book for parents about being unvaccinated hit the number one spot for new Amazon releases.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Will Trudeau ban this book as “hate speech” ?

Lol

Report Add Reply
JPB
JPB

I ordered mine - don't have any small children but it is good to support a good cause and upset Klaus Schwab, Freeland and Trudeau all at the same time! [beam]

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Well done! In fact, use a copy to slap Herr Trudeau and each of his fascist cronies in the back of the head.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.