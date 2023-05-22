A new book for parents is meant to be a tool to teach children about being unvaccinated.
Dr. Shannon Kroner has a doctorate in Clinical Psychology and a master’s in special education, focusing on educational therapy. Her new children's book for parents about being unvaccinated hit the number one spot for new Amazon releases.
I'm Unvaccinated and That's OK is the story of an unvaccinated child named Nicholas Novaks, who shares the many reasons why his parents chose not to vaccinate him.
Nicholas explains his parents’ concerns about vaccine injury, the importance of finding a doctor they can trust and openly speak with, their research before making the decision, and what life is like for an unvaccinated child with an older, vaccine-injured sibling.
The book was inspired by the personal stories of vaccine-injured children, shared with Kroner over many years of working with special needs families.
"Someone pinch me!!! I have happy tears. #1 new release on Amazon!!! Thank you for support," Kroner said.
Kroner said the new book aims to raise awareness of the importance of vaccine choice and the necessity of research before making an important decision such as vaccination.
Parents are invited to "Join Nicholas as he shares what it means to be an unvaccinated child in today’s world" and why one's personal choice regarding vaccination must always be respected.
Kroner's doctoral dissertation, entitled Childhood Vaccinations: The Development of an Educational Manual, also provides a psychological viewpoint of how parents make decisions regarding vaccinations for their children.
When Kroner first began working with special needs families in 2001 as a floortime therapist and behaviourist, she discovered many parents sharing similar stories about their children’s disabilities having occurred shortly after receiving a vaccine.
Then, in 2009, while pregnant, Kroner personally suffered a vaccine injury after receiving a preservative-free flu shot. Believing it was safer than others because it was preservative-free, she got the vaccine, but suffered a severe reaction that landed her in the emergency room.
After hearing so many personal vaccine injury stories and experiencing her own adverse reaction, Kroner decided to research vaccines and encourage others to do the same seriously.
As an advocate for vaccine choice, Kroner founded the organization Freedom of Religion – United Solutions (FOR-US) in 2019, following vaccine mandate laws that removed both religious and medical exemptions in California.
Serving as its executive director, she said she has united faith leaders of many faiths to protect the religious freedom of vaccine choice and has helped thousands of individuals obtain religious vaccine exemptions.
As a public speaker, advocate, author, wife, and mother, Kroner said she understands the "importance of protecting vaccine choice" and educating today’s children as they pave the way toward a brighter tomorrow.
Manfred Calderón also helped with the book. He has been an artist and illustrator for most of his life. Born and raised in Costa Rica, he often draws inspiration for his art from the natural beauty of his country.
Calderón is fluent in Spanish and English and taught high school art and English classes. He has also authored and illustrated several other children's books, including one about his pet cat.
Will Trudeau ban this book as “hate speech” ?
Lol
I ordered mine - don't have any small children but it is good to support a good cause and upset Klaus Schwab, Freeland and Trudeau all at the same time! [beam]
Well done! In fact, use a copy to slap Herr Trudeau and each of his fascist cronies in the back of the head.
