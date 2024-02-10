Immigration Canada identifies campuses with most international students

Records show Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued study permits to 982,880 foreign students last year, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “The department can track the number of study permits issued that are destined to a designated learning institution as specified in the application,” said cabinet in an inquiry of ministry tabled in the House of Commons. “But it does not currently have the capability to track in which institution students are actually studying.”IRCC listed Canadian post-secondary institutions with the highest number of foreign students for the first time ever ahead of looming cuts to study permits. The student count was requested by Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, AB), who asked for the names of all institutions where international students are studying and how many of them are at each. Conestoga College in Kitchener, ON, had the largest total at 40,565 international students. “Diversity is our strength,” said Conestoga. After Conestoga was the University of Toronto (31,380 international students). This was followed by Seneca College in Toronto (23,530), University Canada West in Vancouver (22,375), and the University of British Columbia (20,415). Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced on January 22 Canada is taking steps to limit the number of international students coming into the country. READ MORE: Feds to impose ‘sustainable’ visa cap on international students with 35% cutMiller said Canada would reduce the number of student visas by 35% over the next two years as a temporary measure to address concerns such as housing and labour shortages and target bad actors in the academic system accused of twisting the rules for profit.“In order to maintain a sustainable level of temporary residence in Canada, as well as to ensure that there is no further growth in the number of international students in Canada for 2024, we are setting a national application intake cap for a period of two years for 2024,” he said.Miller went further on January 31 by criticizing the post-secondary system as volume driven. He called this “an opportunity to do things the right way and to really make post-secondary education something that is a quality proposition and not a quantity one, which is what it is today.”“There are clearly some institutions that shouldn’t exist,” he said. “We will see if they get shut down.”