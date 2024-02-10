Alberta

Immigration Canada identifies campuses with most international students

A sign at the downtown Kitchener campus of Conestoga College welcomes international students.
A sign at the downtown Kitchener campus of Conestoga College welcomes international students.Courtesy Trishla Parekh/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Cabinet
Immigration Refugees And Citizenship Canada
Marc Miller
Garnett Genuis
International Students
Post-Secondary Institutions
Foreign Students
Study Permits
Conestoga College
Post-Secondary System

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news