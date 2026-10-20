Alberta

Immigration questions get majority support, constitutional questions still close

Albertans looking for immigration reform but still remain somewhat wary of proposed constitutional changes as Smith gets strong 'remain in Canada' mandate in 2026 Referendum
An Elections Alberta voting location sign at a mock demonstration of a referendum polling station.
An Elections Alberta voting location sign at a mock demonstration of a referendum polling station. WS: Will Vasseur
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta referendem
Constitutional Change
Nine Questions
Immigration Questions
Remain in Canada
Alberta Referendum Results
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