In-Custody death under investigation in Acadia

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is conducting an investigation into the Calgary Police Service (CPS) following the in-custody death of a man in the southeast Calgary community of Acadia.At approximately 12:55 a.m. this morning, police responded to reports of a man causing a disturbance at the Carriage House Hotel and Conference Centre, located at 9030 Macleod Trail S.E. Upon arrival, officers found the man behaving erratically in the front lobby.Efforts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful, leading to a struggle between the man and the officers. During the altercation, an officer deployed a Taser in an attempt to subdue the individual, who remained combative. Subsequently, pepper spray was also used in an effort to control the situation. The man was taken into custody but experienced a medical emergency shortly thereafter. Despite the "prompt arrival" of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the man was pronounced dead at the scene.Fortunately, no officers or members of the public were reported injured during the incident.As per standard protocol in cases of death while in custody, the Director of Law Enforcement was notified and has tasked ASIRT with the investigation. CPS said no additional information will be released at this time."Community members are urged to remain patient as authorities work to gather and assess all pertinent details regarding this tragic incident," CPS said in a statement.