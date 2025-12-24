IN-DEPTH: An overview of the bills passed in the fall Alberta assembly session

Two uses of the notwithstanding clause, ending a teachers’ strike, “protecting” children and families, “defending” freedom of speech; it is too early to tell what the most impactful bill from the Fall 2025 Alberta Legislative session will be, but the session was certainly eventful. “Let me begin my remarks by saying we are proud of the work that we have done this sitting, the bills passed, and the way that we have defended our Albertans, protected children and worked to improve health care and education in the province of Alberta,” said Government House Leader Joseph Schow in an end-of-session press conference. The Alberta assembly, led by Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP caucus, passed 13 bills in the 24-day session that began on Oct. 23 and ended on Nov. 10. “Each bill passed was designed in the interest of Albertans in making life better for people who call this province home,” Schow said. Before the session began, Smith’s government said it anticipated tabling 15 bills. Although it fell short of that number, all the bills announced were passed. Given the commotion and public discourse surrounding some of the legislation from the session, it is understandable that other pieces may have slipped under the radar of some Albertans. With that in mind, here is a quick overlook of each bill that passed during the Fall 2025 session. .Bill 1 – International Agreements ActThis bill reaffirmed that Alberta was not required to implement an international agreement entered into by the federal government when the agreement's subjects fall within provincial jurisdiction. In Canada, the federal government has the power to negotiate these agreements with other nations, but the provinces are not forced to apply them. Before Bill 1, this right in Alberta was limited to trade agreements, but the bill expanded it further. The provincial government has touted this bill as a win for Alberta’s sovereignty. “As we return to the legislature, our government is focused on delivering on the mandate Albertans gave us in 2023 to stand up for this province, protect our freedoms and chart our path forward,” reads a quote from Premier Danielle Smith in the bill’s press release. “We will defend our constitutional rights, protect our province’s interests and make sure decisions that affect Albertans are made by Albertans. The federal government stands at a crossroads. Work with us, and we’ll get things done. Overstep, and Alberta will stand its ground.”.Bill 2 – Back to School ActThe shadow hanging over Alberta at the start of the session was the ongoing Alberta teachers’ strike, and Bill 2 ended it by using the notwithstanding clause to impose a new contract on the teachers.Alberta schools shut down on Oct. 6 when the teachers went on strike, as the Province and the Alberta Teachers’ Association couldn’t agree on a new contract. Key discussions during contract negotiations included classroom sizes, number of teachers and compensation, and classroom support staff. After three weeks of school closures, Bill 2 imposed a contract that the teachers had rejected in September, invoking the notwithstanding clause for the second time in Alberta's history and removing the ability for the ATA and other bodies to challenge the bill. “This strike has gone on long enough,” a quote from Smith in the bill’s press release reads.“It’s clear there’s no path forward unless we act. The Back to School Act refocuses everyone on what matters most, the education of Alberta’s students. Bill 2 puts students back at the centre of our system, while we continue to work with teachers and families to build lasting stability in Alberta’s schools.”The agreement imposed on teachers included a 12% pay increase spread over four years, the hiring of 3,000 additional teachers and 1,500 educational assistants by 2028, and the formation of a committee to examine and address classroom size and complexity. .Bill 3 – Private Vocational Training Amendment Act, 2025The UCP asserts that Bill 3 aims to strengthen the government’s oversight of private career colleges in Alberta to enhance transparency and accountability for students. Changes made in this bill included establishing a new student tuition protection fund, expanding public information about private career colleges to help students compare options, and tightening standards and regulations for colleges. “Students and employers count on Alberta’s private training providers to deliver high-quality education that prepares people for in-demand careers,” reads a quote from Minister of Advanced Education Myles McDougall in the bill’s press release. “These proposed amendments would strengthen oversight, enhance transparency, and ensure students are protected as they pursue their education and career goals, while allowing us to address problematic behaviour when it arises.”.Bill 4 – Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2)Bill 4 amends three pieces of legislation, but a key focus of the bill was the steps it took towards establishing the Alberta Sheriffs’ Police Service. This bill established a framework to support operations and recruitment in the police service, including granting the service’s officers collective bargaining rights and workplace protections equivalent to those of municipal police officers. Other amendments made under the bill included facilitating access to information for domestic violence victims. The bill also amends the Corrections Act, which the government says will modernize inmate management procedures and improve efficiency in transferring inmates between jurisdictions. “This legislation strengthens the laws that keep Albertans safe,” reads a quote from Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis in the bill's press release. “It builds a strong foundation for the new Alberta Sheriffs Police Service, ensures people at risk of domestic violence can quickly get the information they need to protect themselves and modernizes how our correctional system operates.”“Together, these changes reflect our government’s commitment to practical, common-sense improvements that make Alberta’s communities safer.”.Bill 6 – Education (Prioritizing Literacy and Numeracy) Amendment Act, 2025 Following the contract negotiations between the provincial government and Alberta’s teachers, Minister of Education and Childcare Demetrios Nicolaides introduced Bill 6 on Nov. 3 to try and address some of the classroom complexity issues in schools. Aiming to get support for students as early as possible, the amendments in this bill require that students in kindergarten through Grade 3 undergo both math and reading screenings. The results must be shared with parents and the Ministry of Education. “Alberta’s classrooms are more complex than ever, and our teachers need the right tools to support every student,” reads a quote from Nicolaides in the bill’s press release. “By identifying learning needs early, these screeners will help us address complexity head on and ensure that children with diverse and complex needs get the help they need to thrive.”Provincial policy mandated that students in grades 1 to 3 take these tests in the fall and winter, with some also taking a follow-up test in the spring, while kindergarten students took tests in the winter. Bill 6 made this policy into law. .Bill 7 – Water Amendment Act, 2025In response to drought concerns from previous years and public engagement efforts by the provincial government, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Shulz introduced Bill 7, which made numerous changes to Alberta’s Water Act. Impacts of the bill included new definitions for “return flow” and “water for reuse,” supporting conservation and recycling. It expanded licensing powers for modifications to diversion points and timing, provided no downstream harm occurs. The bill also introduced disclosure rules for water licence agreements, with some details made public. “Water is one of Alberta’s most precious resources,” reads a quote from Schulz in the bill’s press release. “Alberta is growing, and so is the demand for water. By listening to Albertans and updating the Water Act, we’re helping communities, businesses, and our economy grow and access the water they need to thrive.”.Bill 8 – Utilities Statutes Amendments Act, 2025To try and address the balance between the growing demand for Artificial Intelligence and the large energy consumption of AI-data centres, the Alberta government passed Bill 8. This bill prioritizes the approval process for data centres that generate their own energy, rather than drawing from Alberta’s energy grid. The intended impact is to help Alberta grow as a potential hub for AI businesses while ensuring the speed and reliability of electricity for Albertans. “We’re preparing Alberta to lead the next technological revolution,” reads a quote from Minister of Affordability and Utilities Nathan Neudorf in the bill’s press release. “The changes we’re bringing forward will protect the reliability and affordability of the electricity Albertans depend on while creating opportunity for innovation and investment that will create long-lasting benefits for our province, families and communities.”Companies would also have to pay for the necessary upgrades to Alberta’s power grid, resulting from data centre projects.According to the Government of Alberta’s website, additional actions under Bill 8 included changes to existing work that is underway to “modernize the province’s electricity grid and restore the balance between affordability, reliability and sustainability.”.Bill 9 – Protecting Alberta’s Children Statutes Act, 2025Attempting to “protect” Alberta’s children and families in relation to transgender surgeries and gender identity, Justice Minister Mickey Amery and the provincial government invoked the notwithstanding clause for the second time in the session, when they introduced Bill 9. The amendments in Bill 9 applied the clause to elements in three previously passed pieces of legislation. Two of which were facing active legal challenges. The bill barred transgender surgeries for children under 18 and prohibited puberty-blocking pills for individuals under 16. Additionally, it mandated that schools obtain parental consent before changing a student’s name or pronouns related to gender identity when they are under 16, and parental approval before teaching a student about gender identity, sexual orientation, or human sexuality. It also compelled governing bodies to restrict participation in women’s and girls’ amateur competitive sports to those who were born female. “We have heard from families, teachers, athletes, coaches, and young people themselves, and we respect that there are strong feelings on every side of this conversation,” Smith said. “We have also consulted with medical professionals here and in other jurisdictions and learned how standards of care and best practices to support children and families have evolved with new research over and over time.” Defending the use of the notwithstanding clause, Smith and Amery stated that the decision was intended to ensure that these acts, made by democratically elected officials, proceed without obstruction from the courts or other delays..Bill 10 – Red Tape Reduction Statutes Act, 2025Bill 10 made five legislative amendments that applied across a variety of acts. When proposing the bill, the provincial government claimed that it was intended to “make life more convenient for Albertans, unlock new opportunities for rural communities, increase labour mobility and diversify the economy.”“We’re always on the hunt for red tape, and when we find it, we cut it,” said Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Dale Nally in the bill’s press release. “By proposing this legislation, we are building on our nation-leading progress in cutting red tape as we solidify our province’s position as the best place in Canada to live, work and do business.”One of the most discussed provisions of the legislation, however, was an amendment that would update provincial driver’s licenses and IDs to include an individual’s personal health care number and Canadian citizenship status. .Bill 11 – Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025The “dual practice” health care model was widely discussed when Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services Adriana LaGrange tabled Bill 11. Under the bill, Alberta adopted a “European-style” health care system that allows physicians to practice in both the public and private sectors, rather than being required to choose one of the other. “Simply put, our wait times in Canada are well above what medical experts say is an acceptable amount of time to wait for surgery without risking other difficulties and mental health challenges,” said Minister of Hospital and Surgical Health Services Matt Jones in a video announcing the model. “We need to do better, and Alberta needs to lead the way.” Other changes made under Bill 11 included enhancing coordination between public and private drug plans, amending regulations to ensure providers and clinics follow proper billing and claims procedures, updating health card renewal and privacy policies, and implementing stricter food safety regulations. .Bill 12 – Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2)Tabled by the President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance, Nate Horner, this bill made amendments to 11 acts. “This legislation reflects our commitment to responsible fiscal management and ensures Alberta’s programs, investments and institutions continue to deliver results that matter to Albertans,” reads a quote from Horner in the bill’s press release. One of the effects of Bill 12 was changes the provincial government claims will enable to new Alberta Disability Assistance Program. Providing it with greater flexibility in supporting Albertans with disabilities. "With these amendments, we’re opening the door for people with disabilities to build the careers they want without having to sacrifice the supports they rely on, and we’re cleaning up outdated processes so families can get the help they need, when they need it," reads a quote from Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services Jason Nixon. Other implications of the bill include amendments that the government claims are meant to protect investors, combat contraband tobacco, implement an AI data centre levy, and support first responders. .Bill 13 – Regulated Professions Neutrality ActNicknamed the “Peterson Law,” in honour of Jordan Peterson, the provincial government claims that Bill 13 is intended to safeguard freedom of speech for individuals working in professions regulated by a governing body. Under Bill 13, regulatory bodies would be limited from disciplining individuals for off-duty expressions. “This is common-sense legislation that would recognize that everyone should have the right to express their personal views freely,” Smith said when announcing the bill. “No professional should fear losing their licence, their reputation or their livelihood because of a personal opinion, a social media post, an interview or open dialogue outside of working hours.”An additional action under Bill 13 will restrict the mandatory training boards can require, unrelated to competence or ethics. The bill also establishes principles of neutrality for regulatory bodies, prohibiting them from assigning value, blame, or different treatment to individuals based on personal views or political beliefs. .Bill 14 – Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2025Touted by the UCP as a way to ensure elected officials, rather than “gatekeepers,” make decisions affecting Albertans, Bill 14 expanded the Minister of Justice's authority over the citizen initiative by removing certain responsibilities from the Chief Electoral Officer. Some amendments from the bill gave the minister the authority to decide whether a question could be put to a referendum. It is aimed to enable citizens’ initiatives to advance and be put to a vote among Albertans, without interference from unelected officials. “The purpose of what we're doing here is intended to create a permissive environment, a simpler environment, a more streamlined one for individual Albertans who have important matters that they want to put forward to other Albertans to be able to do so,” said Amery. Other amendments from Bill 14 included stricter rules and regulations on petition signature collection, formal changes to who signs off on a party candidate’s endorsement, and restrictions on political party names.