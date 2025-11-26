IN-DEPTH: Resolutions to be debated at UCP AGM Saturday

The UCP will debate 36 proposed policy resolutions during their AGM on Saturday at the Edmonton Expo Centre. Submitted by one or more UCP constituency associations or sometimes individual members, the collection of proposed resolutions covers a range of topics, all focusing on how the resolution’s sponsors believe UCP policy should address specific issues.If a resolution passes, it will add to or modify an existing party policy in the UCP’s Member Policy Declaration. Once adopted, the policy can be used by the UCP provincial government to guide and influence decisions made by legislative officials, including potential bill proposals. The UCP has published the list of resolutions to be voted on..Policy Resolution 1This resolution, suggested by the UCP Board of Directors, would institute a mission statement in the party’s member policy document. “Our mission is to build a stronger Alberta by protecting liberty, promoting personal and economic responsibility, and defending families, property rights, and our natural resources,” would become the party’s mission statement. The resolution is based on research by the UCP Board of Directors, which found that 63.8% of members believed the party needed a mission statement. The proposed statement received 39% of voter support, twice as much as other proposed statements. Policy Resolution 2If passed, this resolution, proposed by party member Karamveer Lalh, would revert UCP policy to a “tort-based” auto insurance system, rather than a “no-fault” system. Under a tort-based system, drivers can seek compensation after an auto accident where they are the victim. Moreover, damages are covered by the at-fault driver’s insurer. The no-fault system would restrict the driver’s ability to pursue compensation and would also transfer insurance costs to each driver’s individual coverage. “Repealing the no-fault insurance legislation in Alberta and returning to a tort-based system aligns with conservative values by promoting personal responsibility and accountability, ensuring fair compensation based on fault and reducing fraudulent claims,” reads the proposal’s rationale. “This approach encourages safer driving behaviours and ensures that only legitimate claims are compensated.”This policy would urge the UCP government to counteract the province’s move to a no-fault system in January 2027, instead of maintaining the current system.Policy Resolution 3Proposed by the associations of Calgary-South East and Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin, this resolution would move UCP policy toward banning all non-Canadian government flags from being displayed outside government buildings in Alberta. “The flying of flags that belong to non-governmental entities or special interest groups creates ideological division amongst Albertans and negatively impacts the social fabric of our Province,” the rationale reads. “The United Conservative Party of Alberta believes that it is important for the Alberta UCP Government to promote unity and patriotism.”The display of non-Canadian government flags outside government buildings has received considerable attention in recent weeks, especially in connection with Palestinian flag-raising ceremonies in Calgary and other locations across Canada. Policy Resolution 4 The Calgary-Buffalo association aims to ensure that access to provincially-funded healthcare and social benefits is exclusively available to Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and recognized refugees. “Alberta's culture embodies personal responsibility and self-suiciency,” the proposal reads. “Canadians citizens, permanent residents and recognized refugees, including seniors, children, and those in need should not be exploited by the Federal Government's unsustainable immigration policies.” Based on the rationale, this proposal focuses on fiscal responsibility, fairness to residents, provincial autonomy, and deterrence. Policy Resolution 5This resolution would encourage the UCP party to ensure that all third-party education materials used in Alberta related to gender identity, sexual orientation, or human sexuality receive pre-approval from the Ministry of Education and are made available to students’ parents upon request. “Parents have the right to know what their children are being taught, especially on sensitive topics like gender identity and sexual orientation,” the resolution rationale reads. “This resolution promotes transparency to parents of school children, ensuring that any third-party materials used in Alberta classrooms are made available to those parents upon request.""It strengthens trust, respects parental authority, and keeps education accountable to families—not just the Ministry of Education.”Proposed by the Lethbridge-West association, Resolution 5 follows Bill 9, when the UCP used the notwithstanding clause to require that schools obtain parental consent before teaching students about gender identity, sexual orientation, or human sexuality. Policy Resolution 6The associations of Calgary-Foothills and Taber-Warner want the party to oppose all of the federal government’s efforts to limit new auto sales to zero emissions by 2035. “This one-size-fits-all policy ignores the realities of our province: long travel distances, harsh winter conditions, and limited charging infrastructure in rural and remote areas,” the resolution rationale reads.“For many Albertans, especially outside major cities, the mandate risks deepening the urban-rural divide in transportation access.”The proposers cite concerns about the affordability of electric vehicles, the capacity of Alberta’s electricity grid, and the undermining of provincial jurisdictions as reasons why the UCP should adopt this stance. .Policy Resolution 7Resolution seven would reaffirm the UCP’s position of advocating for, supporting, and investing in new oil and gas pipelines to help deliver resources to the West Coast, Northern Canada, and Eastern Canada. “Alberta has waited long enough,” the rational reads. “Our oil and gas industry powers Canada's economy, yet federal policies have boxed us in—stranding our resources while Ottawa caters to activists and delays critical infrastructure.”Reports from news outlets indicate that Alberta and the federal government have reached a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on a pipeline running from Alberta to the northern coast of B.C., with a formal announcement anticipated this week. Policy Resolution 8Lacombe-Ponoka would like the UCP to modify one of its policy statements on public safety to emphasize reducing crime and protecting citizens' rights. The current UCP principle is, “Protecting public safety as a primary responsibility of government.”“Encouraging governments to protect public safety without qualification can lead to harmful overreach,” the rationale reads. “It further does nothing to distinguish our party from any other, which would all support the statement as it stands, but would interpret its intent and allowances in ways that contradict traditional conservative values.”Policy Resolution 9Supported by five associations, Resolution 9 would modify the wording in the policy declaration regarding Alberta’s efforts to exit the Canada Pension Plan and establish the Alberta Pension Plan. The policy presently reads that the UCP believes Alberta should, “Withdraw its share of funds from the existing Canada Pension Plan and start an Alberta Pension Plan.” Changes would specify that the Alberta Pension Plan should ensure seniors receive benefits equal to or better than the Canadian Pension Plan, while also reducing the amounts paid by Albertans.“To date, the campaign for an Alberta Pension Plan has leaned too heavily on logic, financial projections, and actuarial data—failing to adequately address the emotional concerns and anxieties of everyday Albertans,” the policy rationale reads. “Building trust and public buy-in requires more than numbers; it requires empathy, reassurance, and a clear message that the APP would protect and improve the retirement security of all Albertans.”Policy changes would also encourage the UCP to begin developing the policy framework and establishing the Alberta Pension Plan, while simultaneously addressing issues related to leaving the federal plan. “Since Alberta will need to build the infrastructure and policies for a provincial pension plan if it leaves CPP, it makes sense to begin that work now,” the rationale reads. “Even if Alberta were to leave the CPP without receiving its full share of assets, a well-designed Alberta Pension Plan with world class infrastructure and investment policies would still offer better long-term outcomes for all Albertans on day 1.”Policy Resolution 10Resolution 10, proposed by party member JP Brouwer, would encourage the UCP to expand Albertans' legal ability to protect themselves, their families, and their property. “Improving the legal framework for protection of self, family, and property would help to discourage crime,” the rationale reads. “Albertans are better protected when they are legally supported to withstand criminal acts.”Policy Resolution 11Similar to Resolution 6, Resolution 11, proposed by the Sherwood Park association, urges the UCP to cancel net-zero laws, regulations, policies, and agreements. “For eons humans have adapted to climate change and to maintain this ability, policy makers must emphasize economic development, economically reliable energy, food production, and abandon net-zero targets,” the rationale reads. Policy Resolution 12Proposed by the Strathcona-Sherwood Park association, this new policy aims to encourage the UCP to promote sound fiscal management, uphold individual freedoms, and support initiatives that strengthen families and communities in Alberta. “Albertans value personal liberty, fiscal responsibility, and strong families,” the rationale reads. “By limiting government overreach, reducing debt, and upholding community values, Alberta can build a resilient and prosperous society.” “This resolution promotes principled, inclusive governance rooted in freedom, responsibility, and respect for diversity.”.Policy Resolution 13This resolution, proposed by the Calgary-North West association, aims to oppose federal legislation on industrial carbon emissions and encourages the UCP to resist Ottawa's actions on the matter. “Alberta Must Stand Firm Against Federal Overreach on Carbon Regulation,” the resolution rationale reads. “The Government of Alberta faces a pivotal challenge as the federal government continues to push aggressive legislation aimed at capping industrial carbon emissions.”“While climate action is important, these one-size-fits-all federal policies ignore Alberta's unique economy, geography, and energy landscape. More importantly, they risk trampling provincial constitutional rights and undermining Alberta's resource-based industries.”Tools this resolution mentions for opposing such actions include legal challenges and legislation, such as the Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act. Policy Resolution 14Proposed by party member Annette Brunet-Messerschmidt, this resolution would encourage the UCP to advocate for provincial jurisdiction over the ownership and use of firearms. This rationale holds that a firearm is personal property and therefore falls within provincial jurisdiction. “To illustrate, firearms and vehicles are similar forms of property,” the resolution rationale reads. “The use of both involves safety considerations and conditions of ownership and use, yet the federal government does not regulate vehicle ownership/use despite many more accidental deaths and injuries resulting from the legal use of motor vehicles than from legally owned firearms.Policy Resolution 15The Taber-Warner Association would like to introduce a policy that UCP would permit the use of clean coal for electricity generation in Alberta. “Canadian coal has been clean for decades,” the rationale reads. “It was a mistake to cut clean coal as it is the most affordable form of energy.”“Restricting the use of Alberta clean coal within Alberta has not reduced its use on a worldwide basis, as it is still mined and exported to other countries, whose standards for clean coal are far below ours.”In 2015, the provincial government set out to eliminate emissions from coal power generation by 2023. Policy Resolution 16Another proposal from the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake association suggests that the UCP adopt a policy granting landowners greater authority in disputes with renters by banning squatter rights and expediting landlords' ability to reclaim their property in the event of lease breaches or unauthorized occupants. “In Alberta, current legislation like the Residential Tenancies Act offers considerable protections for tenants, which, while intended to ensure fair treatment, may at times hinder property owners from enforcing their contractual rights,” the rationale reads. “…Action taken by government on this issue will restore landlord confidence and should help shift more properties from current short-term rentals to long-term rental markets, helping to ease Alberta's housing shortage.”Policy Resolution 17Current UCP policy directs the provincial government to negotiate with the federal government to achieve greater provincial control over immigration into Alberta. Resolution 17, submitted by the Edmonton-South West association, proposes a modification that would compare the desired level of control to the level Quebec has. “This amendment provides needed clarity and a measurable target—matching or exceeding Quebec's level of control—which strengthens Alberta's negotiation position with the federal government,” the rationale reads. “It also makes explicit that Alberta seeks no more and no less than what another province has already been granted.Policy Resolution 18The Airdrie-East association has proposed a new policy that requires students at all grade levels to demonstrate satisfactory academic proficiency before advancing to the next grade. “Students failing to successfully complete competencies for grade or course level content fall further behind in subsequent years which is psychologically more damaging than holding a student back a grade or having them repeat a course,” the rationale reads..Policy Resolution 19Another proposal for education recommends reviewing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs in Alberta K-12 schools to ensure teaching remains neutral, inclusive, and centred on academic excellence. “Public schools serve diverse communities and should maintain a politically neutral stance,” the resolution reads. “Approaches that categorize students by race or identity can unintentionally create division or discomfort and undermine the goal of fostering mutual respect. Instead, schools should focus on creating inclusive environments where all students feel valued and heard.” Policy Resolution 20Supported by eight associations, Resolution 20 urges the UCP government to implement all recommendations from the Alberta Pandemic Data Review Task Force Report. Moreover, it would establish a policy to prevent vaccination from being a requirement for employment or membership in any provincially-funded group or regulatory body, promote public education on injuries associated with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, and ensure equal healthcare access for all Albertans, regardless of vaccination, physical, or genetic status. “Currently, Albertans lack full access to information necessary for informed health decisions, particularly regarding mRNA vaccines,” the resolution rationale reads. “Data on vaccine safety, including injuries and adverse outcomes, is incomplete. Greater transparency and accessibility of information are needed.”Policy Resolution 21Resolution 21, submitted by the Vermilion-Lloydminster-Wainwright association, would affirm that parents are fully informed about their child’s involvement in school extracurricular activities. “While in power, a former government required School Boards to add policy mandating the approval of Gay Straight Alliance Clubs in schools,” the rationale reads. “While no longer mandated, some school boards have not taken the initiative to remove the policy.” Policy Resolution 22This resolution would establish a policy for the Alberta government to oppose federal legislation, laws, acts, or infringements that hinder or limit Albertans' civil rights, freedom, and prosperity. “This country has strayed so far left it is unrecognizable from my youth,” wrote policy proposer Eldon Barrand in the resolution rationale. “We owe it to our children and grandchildren to bring that wholesome freedom back to their lives.”Policy Resolution 23Aiming to prioritize post-secondary education for Albertans and other Canadians, Resolution 23, proposed by the Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland association, urges the provincial government to collaborate with post-secondary institutions to limit the number of international students at these institutions. “Albertans, and secondarily Canadians, are being pushed to waiting lists for their programs of choice or are having to study internationally themselves to pursue post-secondary education,” the rationale reads. “The number of International Students in Alberta is unsustainable and should be decreased.”Policy Resolution 24The association of Calgary-South East has proposed a policy that the UCP should implement to work across all levels of government to ensure lab-grown meat is not sold in Alberta unless properly identified and labelled. “Long term health effects of consumption of lab grown meat or other food products are not currently known,” the rationale reads. “In order to ensure safety and transparency, the UCP Government should advocate to ensure that all meat or any other products produced in a lab must be labelled as such, with clear details as to package contents.”.Policy Resolution 25 Resolution 25 would encourage the provincial government to enhance landowners’ private property rights through an amendment to the Alberta Land Stewardship Act.“Faults in the Alberta Land Stewardship Act includes lack of meaningful consultation, erosion of property rights, inadequate compensation and an unclear decision-making process,” reads the rationale written by the Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin association. Policy Resolution 26Aiming to improve public safety, Resolution 26, proposed by the Red Deer-South association, would have the UCP address homelessness and addiction in public spaces. “Encampments, tents, and makeshift shelters within city and town limits create significant health and safety risks for both vulnerable individuals and the broader community,” the rationale reads. “Law enforcement should be supported in upholding existing laws while ensuring that individuals in need are directed toward rehabilitation, treatment, and safe housing options.""No individual should be permitted to erect or occupy unsafe shelters in public spaces, as this poses risks to themselves and others.”Policy Resolution 27Supported by three associations, Resolution 27 proposes a policy for the UCP to designate all places of worship and their activities as essential services. This resolution aims to defend Albertans’ right to freedom of assembly. “Places of worship serve far more than a spiritual role—they are hubs of social cohesion, mental health support, and charitable outreach,” reads the resolution rationale.“Throughout Alberta, churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, and other faith communities provide food banks, addiction recovery programs, youth mentorship, grief counselling, immigrant support, and care for the homeless.""These services cannot be easily replicated by the government or closed without severe consequences for vulnerable populations.” Policy Resolution 28Resolution 28 proposes a policy for the UCP to end the use of fluoride in community water supplies. This resolution is sponsored by five associations in Calgary and one from Leduc-Beaumont. “Several jurisdictions, including Utah and Florida, have recently banned community water fluoridation on the grounds that it constitutes medical treatment without informed consent,” the proposal’s rationale reads. “By contrast, Alberta continues to authorize municipalities to medicate entire populations, thereby denying citizens the right to refuse medical treatment—a right expressly affirmed in the Alberta Bill of Rights.” Policy Resolution 29This health policy resolution would end public funding for third-trimester abortions, except when the mother's health is in serious danger. The associations of Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock, Calgary-Acadia, Calgary-Peigan, and Cardston-Siksika have submitted this resolution. “Alberta remains one of the only jurisdictions in the developed world without limitations on the public funding of late-term abortions, placing us alongside regimes like North Korea,” reads the rationale. “This resolution does not seek to restrict access to third-trimester abortions outright but rather to establish a responsible, values-based funding policy.”Policy Resolution 30The Calgary-Currie association submitted this proposal to amend the current policy on strengthening landowner rights. It would include, “Maintaining that ownership of provincial land remains in the hands of Canadian citizens or permanent residents.”The rationale and benefits detailed in the proposal include safeguarding food security, ensuring affordable land access for Albertans, promoting sovereignty and stewardship, preventing foreign influence, and encouraging domestic investment. .Policy Resolution 31Aimed at protecting Alberta’s key employers, Resolution 31, introduced by the Calgary-North West association, would adopt a policy opposing federal government legislation and regulations that seek to limit what energy companies can disclose about their emissions, environmental performance, and climate targets. “Alberta companies are global leaders in clean energy innovation,” reads the proposal’s rationale. “They should be encouraged to share their progress — not muzzled by bureaucrats in Ottawa who neither understand nor respect the industry.”Policy Resolution 32 Working across levels of government, the Calgary-South East association has proposed a resolution to include a policy for the UCP to prevent mRNA products from being injected into Alberta livestock or food sources. “Experimentation is being conducted using mRNA products in livestock,” the proposal’s rationale reads. “The Cleveland Clinic describes an mRNA vaccine as ‘a preventative treatment that trains your body to fight infectious diseases.’""However, mRNA technology has never been proven to be safe, and some studies are now showing potential harm.” “The Government of Alberta should ensure that Albertans are not needlessly exposed to potential health risks with this type of experimentation.”Policy Resolution 33A revision of the current UCP policy, submitted by the Calgary-Foothills association, would have the government consider acquiring the assets and operations of the Alberta RCMP to form the Alberta Police Force, instead of establishing a provincial police force entirely from scratch. “Previous efforts to create an Alberta police force faced public opposition because they aimed to replace the RCMP,” the policy rationale reads. “This new approach—acquiring RCMP K Division—would retain the experienced officers and assets that have long served Alberta with distinction.”The Alberta government has long been taking steps toward establishing a provincial police force. In July, the province appointed Sat Parhar as the first chief of the Independent Agency Police Services. Policy Resolution 34To try and create greater financial transparency, the Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin association has proposed a resolution requiring all associations and societies that receive public funding, whether directly or indirectly, to disclose their financial records. “Albertans deserve transparency and accountability in the use of public funds,” the resolution rationale reads. “Requiring all associations and societies that receive a significant portion of their revenue from government funding to publicly disclose their financial records ensures that taxpayers can know how their money is being used.”“This change will help build public trust, discourage financial mismanagement, and promote responsible fiscal practices among publicly funded organizations.”Policy Resolution 35The associations of Calgary-Acadia and Calgary-Lougheed have proposed a new policy, urging the government to enact legislation that amends the current oaths of office for elected officials in Alberta. The current oath of office is, “I, [name], swear that I will diligently, faithfully and to the best of my ability execute according to law the office of [position]. So help me God.”Resolution 35 would add for the official to “swear to serve the people of Alberta with integrity and justice, and to uphold the Constitution, the rights and freedoms of all Albertans, and the laws of this province.”The additional oath would be taken alongside the oath to the Crown.“This additional oath would affirm an individual’s commitment to serve the people of Alberta with integrity and fairness, and to uphold the Constitution; and the rights and laws of Alberta,” reads the resolution rationale. Policy Resolution 36Resolution 36 would introduce a policy limiting Alberta driver's license tests to only be administered in English or French. “Road signs and directions in Alberta are in English or French,” the rationale written by the Airdrie-East association reads. “The ability to read road signs is imperative for the safety of all on the road.”Current rules permit learner’s license tests to be taken in one of 25 languages, including English, French, Spanish, Arabic, and Hindi. All other classes of tests must be completed in English; however, an English conversion dictionary is available for Classes 3 and 6. In addition to the policy resolutions, the UCP will vote on 20 governance resolutions.Resolutions will need support from 50+1% of voters to pass. Voting on the resolutions is scheduled for Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 5. A complete agenda for the AGM, running from Friday to Sunday, can be found on the UCP party’s website.