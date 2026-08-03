IN DEPTH: The Calgary Chamber under Deborah Yedlin — who does it really represent

CALGARY — For decades, chambers of commerce existed for one primary purpose: to stand up for businesses.They fought for lower taxes, less red tape, stronger infrastructure, safer communities and policies that allowed entrepreneurs to succeed.Now, the Calgary Chamber of Commerce appears to be something different.Under President and CEO Deborah Yedlin, the Chamber has increasingly evolved into a public-policy organization that comments not only on business issues, but on constitutional debates, climate policy, diversity initiatives, reconciliation, Calgary's image and broader social questions.The question is whether those views represent Calgary's business community — or Calgary's corporate establishment.That distinction matters. .Deborah Yedlin is a first-generation Canadian, born and raised in Edmonton. Her parents were Polish Jewish immigrants who arrived in Canada after World War II (via Israel), both having suffered significant family losses in the Holocaust. Yedlin earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and English from the University of Alberta, followed by an MBA from Queen’s University. She previously worked as an analyst at Goldman Sachs in New York, later moving into investment banking roles on Bay Street and in Calgary.Yedlin made a notable career shift in the mid-1990s, leaving investment banking to become a business journalist and columnist. She spent over 20 years as a prominent business columnist and commentator, writing for the Calgary Herald, Globe and Mail, and Financial Post. Yedlin also served as the 14th Chancellor of the University of Calgary.Since becoming Chamber CEO in July 2021, Yedlin has continued her direct style of advocacy. She has repeatedly warned that without stronger action on talent shortages, immigration, and inclusive growth, Calgary’s economic diversification efforts could falter. The Chamber has also been vocal about the risks of political uncertainty, arguing that initiatives like the Alberta Sovereignty Act and talk of separation could chill investment and damage the province’s reputation..Perhaps no issue better illustrates the Chamber's evolving role than Alberta's independence debate.Yedlin has repeatedly warned that uncertainty surrounding Alberta's constitutional future could discourage investment, describing uncertainty as "the enemy of investment." The Chamber later released survey results suggesting many responding member businesses would consider relocating if Alberta left Confederation. Also stating "we don't need this." “There is no doubt that Alberta has faced significant economic challenges... But secession is not the solution. Even without confirmation of a formal referendum, businesses are already experiencing negative outcomes and economic uncertainty... Businesses make decisions based on certainty and confidence... questions about Alberta’s future in Canada disrupts those plans.” She emphasized it undermines competitiveness and investment attraction.She noted businesses are “talking about it” privately, inboxes are busy, and compared it to Quebec’s experience. “This talk of separation brings more uncertainty here at a time when we do have opportunity; it’s not constructive... We compete around the world for capital. We have to be seen as a stable jurisdiction.”When Alberta Premiere Danielle Smith first proposed the Alberta Sovereignty Act during the 2022 UCP leadership race, Yedlin dismissed the concept in unusually blunt terms."Just from a purely capital market, investment certainty and economics perspective, this makes absolutely no sense," she told the Calgary Herald.That makes its anti-referendum position politically significant. Rather than simply urging stability, the Chamber has declared that the process itself will cause lasting economic consequences “regardless of the vote’s outcome.”One of the Chamber's greatest strengths is its influence. Governments regularly seek its input on legislation, economic policy and municipal priorities, while its statements are frequently cited by media outlets as reflecting the perspective of Calgary's business community.That influence, however, exists alongside a relatively modest membership base.According to the Calgary Chamber, the organization has approximately 1,700 member businesses and organizations. Alberta's regional economic data shows there are nearly 58,000 businesses operating within Calgary. By membership, the Chamber directly represents roughly 3.45% of businesses in the city.On paper, that means the Chamber's membership represents only a small fraction of the city's total business community. Yet the Chamber's influence extends far beyond those numbers because many of its members are among Calgary's largest employers, financial institutions, energy companies, developers, law firms and professional service firms.Those numbers do not necessarily reflect economic impact. Many Chamber members are among Calgary's largest employers, financial institutions, energy companies, law firms and professional service organizations, giving the Chamber a level of influence that extends well beyond its numerical size.At the same time, Calgary's business community is far broader than the Chamber's membership. Tens of thousands of independent businesses —from family-owned restaurants and neighbourhood retailers to contractors, manufacturers, tradespeople and sole proprietors — operate outside the organization.Rather than serving primarily as a broad-based advocate for businesses of every size, the Calgary Chamber increasingly appears to function as the policy voice of Calgary's corporate establishment—an organization focused on institutional priorities such as investment certainty, regulatory stability, ESG, public policy and government relations.That distinction becomes relevant whenever the Chamber adopts positions on issues extending beyond traditional business advocacy. While its statements undoubtedly reflect the views of its membership, they may not necessarily capture the diversity of opinion that exists across Calgary's wider business community..Whether discussing Alberta's constitutional future, Calgary's international image or workforce development, Yedlin frequently frames issues through the language of investment certainty, competitiveness, talent attraction, institutional stability and global reputation.While the Chamber is discussing investment certainty, many small businesses are focused on whether they can afford another employee, keep pace with rising insurance premiums, deal with increasing theft or navigate another round of municipal and provincial regulations.In November 2022, Yedlin issued a clear call to action for the city. In the final report of the chamber’s “Unlocking our Talent Potential” series, Yedlin urged Calgarians to “take control of our own story” and stop allowing outdated stereotypes to dominate the conversation about the city. The statement highlighted a growing recognition that perception, rather than reality, was becoming one of Calgary’s biggest obstacles in attracting and retaining talent. The chamber’s report pointed to a persistent gap between how Calgary sees itself and how it is viewed by the rest of Canada. While the city has made significant strides in economic diversification, technology, arts and culture, and immigrant integration, many outsiders continue to associate it primarily with oil and gas, corporate culture, and cowboy imagery tied to the Calgary Stampede. This outdated image was shown to hurt Calgary’s competitiveness, with polling indicating that nearly half of Canadians outside Alberta felt uncomfortable with the idea of living in the province. Yedlin’s message emphasized proactive storytelling. .Whether discussing Alberta's sovereignty movement, Calgary's international image, climate policy or workforce strategy, the Chamber's instinct has consistently been to view the province through the priorities of investment certainty, institutional consensus and corporate policy.The result is an organization that increasingly resembles a public policy institution rather than a traditional chamber of commerce.Instead of leading conversations about lower taxes, cutting red tape, improving public safety and making it easier to run a business, the Chamber has become a regular voice on constitutional debates, diversity initiatives, Calgary's image, climate policy and broader social issues.For many Calgarians, the Calgary Chamber no longer appears to speak from Main Street. It speaks from the boardroom.That distinction may explain why an organization created to represent Calgary's business community increasingly finds itself at the centre of political and cultural debates that many business owners never asked it to enter.The Western Standard contacted the Calgary Chamber of Commerce for comment from Yedlin but did not receive a response.