IN-DEPTH: The many controversies and crimes of Jessica/Jonathan Yaniv

In the late 2010s, few names stirred as much controversy in Canada’s media landscape as Jessica Yaniv, who later adopted the legal name Jessica Simpson. Known first for his human-rights complaints and later for a series of criminal cases, Simpson became a polarizing figure whose clashes with institutions, journalists, and online critics played out in public view.Jessica Yaniv first came to public attention in 2018 and 2019, when he filed multiple human rights complaints against Vancouver-area estheticians. The self-identified transgender woman alleged that several workers had refused to perform Brazilian waxing services on him, which he argued was discriminatory on the basis of gender identity. .The cases, formally titled Yaniv v. Various Waxing Salons, reached the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal in 2019. After months of public speculation, the tribunal dismissed all complaints and ordered Yaniv to pay $2,000 to each of three respondents.The panel found that the estheticians had legitimate reasons to decline, as they were not trained or comfortable performing services on male genitalia, and went further to conclude that Yaniv had brought the cases for “improper purposes.”The tribunal’s decision went viral, propelling Yaniv into national headlines. What might have been an obscure administrative ruling became a flashpoint in debates about gender identity, women’s rights, and free speech..Critics accused Yaniv of exploiting the tribunal system, while supporters argued that his actions tested the boundaries of gender-discrimination law. In either case, the ruling cemented his status as one of Canada’s most controversial public figures.Just months later, controversy turned criminal. In August 2019, Yaniv livestreamed an interaction in which he brandished a conducted electrical weapon, a taser.The video circulated widely online, and soon after, police executed a search warrant on his Langley apartment, seizing two conducted energy weapons and pepper spray..In March 2020, he was convicted of possessing a prohibited weapon and given a conditional discharge with one year of probation. A later court order required the forfeiture of the seized items. The conviction marked the start of a new chapter in his conflict with law enforcement and the press.As coverage of the waxing case intensified, Yaniv became openly hostile toward some journalists, particularly from right-leaning outlets. In January 2020, while attending a courthouse appearance, he confronted Rebel News reporter Keean Bexte, who had been covering his cases.Video footage showed a physical altercation, and police later charged him with assault. Two years later, in May 2022, Simpson, by then his legal name, was found guilty of assault..The court imposed a 14-month probation order and granted a conditional discharge, meaning he would avoid a permanent criminal record if he complied with probation. The judge cited the video evidence and the need to deter similar behavior against members of the press.A later controversy in September 2024 reignited public attention. An X post circulated video footage showing trans activist Jessica Yaniv, formerly Jonathan Yaniv, using racial slurs against black Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey outside a British Columbia courthouse, while threatening to display a photo of her child.The confrontation reportedly occurred after a court denied Yaniv’s request to lift probation conditions from earlier harassment convictions. The footage, which spread widely online, became the latest flashpoint in Yaniv’s ongoing conflicts with conservative media outlets like Rebel News, which had covered his legal history extensively..The same post referenced earlier incidents in Yaniv’s public record, including his 2018–2019 human rights cases against women’s salons that refused to perform Brazilian waxing services for male genitalia.Those tribunal dismissals and ensuing criticism helped shape Yaniv’s international notoriety and the long-standing debate over transgender rights and personal-service providers in Canada.Separate allegations continued to follow him. A 2021 B.C. Supreme Court decision in Yaniv v. Rosen addressed public claims about Yaniv’s online conduct, with Justice Giaschi finding that certain allegations of inappropriate communications with minors were “substantially true” based on evidence of online interactions with underage girls. The ruling added a formal judicial finding to a controversy that had circulated for years on social media..Subsequent online posts have cited the case while sharing purported screenshots and messages that they claim show inappropriate remarks by Yaniv.Their authenticity and context remain matters of dispute, but the ongoing circulation of such material has fueled renewed debate about media coverage and accountability in cases involving public figures. In October 2025, Alberta court listings showed that Yaniv faced a warrant for alleged criminal harassment and stalking.The appearance of that record, alongside his prior convictions and tribunal history, intensified calls among both supporters and critics for fuller media scrutiny of his actions..Beyond criminal cases, Simpson became a prolific litigant in civil and administrative forums. A 2022 B.C. Supreme Court ruling, which dismissed his defamation suit against Rebel News under the province’s anti-SLAPP law, described him as a “prolific litigant.”The judge noted that Simpson had launched numerous small claims and tribunal cases against individuals, strata councils, and government agencies, often unsuccessfully.The anti-SLAPP ruling effectively ended his attempt to sue Rebel News over its coverage, reinforcing judicial skepticism toward his serial filings. The court also summarized his criminal background, including the taser conviction and assault charge, offering an unusually complete portrait of his legal entanglements..After his criminal cases quieted, Simpson’s focus shifted back to local disputes. In 2024, he filed a human-rights complaint against his strata corporation, alleging discrimination after a fire-alarm incident. The complaint was dismissed, one of nine similar claims he had filed.Around the same period, the Civil Resolution Tribunal and small-claims courts repeatedly rejected his filings, sometimes criticizing his submissions as incoherent or improperly grounded in law. The pattern suggested a continuing reliance on legal channels as a battleground, and a diminishing patience from tribunals obliged to process them.In one of his most enduring legal crusades, Simpson pursued a human-rights complaint against Canada Galaxy Pageants, an Ontario-based beauty competition, arguing that its women-only rule excluded him as a transgender woman..Filed in 2019, the case languished for years as he missed filing deadlines and hearing submissions. In July 2025, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario dismissed the complaint outright, citing repeated failures to provide required materials.The decision capped a six-year saga that began as a test of inclusion and ended as a procedural dismissal, emblematic of the trajectory of many of Simpson’s legal pursuits.Today, Jessica Simpson’s name evokes an uneasy mix of legal precedent and public spectacle. His waxing complaints, while dismissed, prompted legitimate policy discussions about accommodating transgender clients in personal-care services..His criminal convictions underscored the line between activism and aggression. And his broader pattern of litigation raised questions about how human-rights and small-claims systems handle serial complainants. Supporters see him as a flawed but determined figure confronting systemic biases against transgender people.Critics view him as someone who weaponized identity to harass others and erode sympathy for genuine discrimination cases. Whatever the interpretation, Simpson’s story is a reminder that in the digital age, personal conflicts can metastasize into national debates, and that the boundary between activism and infamy is often only a few court filings wide.