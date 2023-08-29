Electrical lines

Electrical lines: Job one for any Alberta premier is keeping the lights on. Energy security is what's at risk.

 Photo credit Andrey Metelev, Unsplash

It was a close call. 

And the warning lights are flashing after Alberta’s electricity grid barely avoided crashing on Monday, following a near perfect storm of high temperatures and low wind that forced the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) to issue a Level 3 power alert.

Electricity price

Alberta electricity prices spiked on Monday.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

