Alberta

Increasing brain power: Alberta schools to get added spending for publicly funded lunch programs

The School Lunch Association provides a balanced meal for children each school day.
The School Lunch Association provides a balanced meal for children each school day. Courtesy Heather Gillis/CBC
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Education
Alberta Schools
Alberta Minister Of Education Demetrios Nicolaides
Alberta school lunches
School Lunch Program
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