'Incredibly immature:' Smith advisor criticizes CTV headline as political tension lingers over Alberta's parade season

EDMONTON — Bruce McAllister, a top advisor to Premier Danielle Smith, criticized the "Youuuuuu Suck" headline attached to a story detailing Smith's reception at the Calgary Stampede parade on Friday, calling it "incredibly immature." "This foolishness happens every year — and is hardly newsworthy," wrote McAllister in an X post on Sunday. "Oh how they yearn for division and sensationalism." McAllister's post referred to a Canadian Press story published on Friday, in which the author discussed the mixture of cheers and jeers Smith received from Albertans as she and her wagon rolled through the annual parade. According to the story, one individual yelled "You suuuuuck" at the Premier as she rode past, but the overall reaction, reflecting Alberta's political climate, was split. The author went on to discuss Alberta's independence referendum and other looming issues with passionate views on both sides of the debate. "Of all the real issues and huge successes in Alberta right now, these deep-thinking reporters choose a few scattered boos and one guy’s playground taunt at the Stampede parade for this childish framing and 'pseudo-referendum ' spin?" McAllister wrote. .Alberta is in the midst of an unusually tense political climate, with over three months left before Albertans will be asked whether they want to remain in Canada or have Smith's government begin the process of holding a binding independence referendum. Smith addressed a need for civility on May 21, moments after introducing the referendum's Alberta independence question."Let us guard against the trap of using division and demonization tactics against our fellow Albertans with whom we disagree on this matter," said Smith during her address to Albertans."The vast majority of those advocating for separation love our province profoundly. Many are also proud Canadians that have simply lost hope that their families can flourish within Canada. So instead of attacking these loyal Albertans, let’s work together to restore hope in their country again.".A number of disputes surrounding Alberta independence bubbled into the public sphere in June, including the ultimate cancellation of the Sundre Pro Rodeo parade and an incident in which one nationalist was nearly hit by a car after a federalist stole his Alberta flag and bumped him into oncoming traffic. Social media influencer "Jon Alberta Patriot" shared a positive example of civility when a federalist stood beside him to "protect" him while the influencer attended a Forever Canadian rally in Red Deer on July 1. "We can disagree about Alberta independence," the influencer wrote in a post. "We can debate equalization, immigration, pipelines, federal control, Ottawa, the constitution, and the future of this province.""But political violence has no place in this debate.".Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has taken a venomous approach when fighting against the Alberta independence movement, but he said harassment, like what happened in Sundre, is unacceptable.He said all politicians should look in the mirror and ask what they have done to fuel tensions in Alberta, especially Smith and the UCP."You know, the Sundre example is a great example, because we don't actually know which side was harassing the volunteers, and I actually don't care which side was harassing the volunteers," said Nenshi on June 19. "Nobody should be harassing volunteers, but we have a government that is platformed to this kind of hatred.""They brought some of these influencers on social media who insult, and deny and defame others into the legislature and introduce them as great heroes. We've got to stop doing that." .McAllister has faced accusations of stoking tensions in Alberta, including a post on June 18 in which he said Alberta First Nations chiefs should focus on solving the problems facing their people, not throwing treason accusations at Smith. Former UCP Deputy Leader Leela Aheer weighed in on the situation in response to a social media post criticizing McAllister's Sunday post, in light of his prior comments toward the chiefs and other Albertans. "I welcome a call for civility," wrote Aheer. "It’s something we should all strive for.""But you have to lead by example especially when you are staffing the government."