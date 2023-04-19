Notley

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley. 

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The Independent Press Gallery of Canada said it believes Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley should commit to allowing independent media outlets to cover all future Alberta NDP press conferences.

A letter sent to Notley Tuesday outlined her mistreatment of independent  journalists and asked for the NDP to commit to maintaining press access for independent media.

Mookster
Mookster

Well done Mr. Laughton, and thank you Mr. Green! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

guest714
guest714

I pray to god that notley doesn’t get In As premiere. These liberal politicians need to stop using racial and homophobic propaganda every time they speak, I’m pretty sure everybody is getting tired of it. Complete joke that that’s their answer for everything

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Notley is a true Canadian Marxist; let's vote till she moves to BC.

timagis
timagis

I read the Western Standard daily and I don't know what articles Notley is referring to. Is it in the editorials? I must be missing something unless it's articles on McGowen's behavior at protests where the drag queens are doing storytime in librarys that the NDP support.

