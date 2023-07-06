Mounties in St. Albert are asking for public assistance to identify individuals involved in three separate incidents targeting the Pride community.
All incidents occurred in St. Albert in less than one week.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
Mounties in St. Albert are asking for public assistance to identify individuals involved in three separate incidents targeting the Pride community.
All incidents occurred in St. Albert in less than one week.
On June 25, shortly after 8 pm, two individuals were seen on video surveillance placing anti-sexual orientation and gender identity (anti-sogi) material at the Joseph Demko School playground in Jensen Lakes.
The Mounties said, at around 8:30 pm, the same two individuals were seen on video surveillance at Muriel Martin School playground in Deer Ridge, placing "anti-sogi material."
It is unclear what the anti-sogi material was.
The Mounties said the individuals were seen leaving Joseph Demko School in a red Nissan Juke.
The St. Albert RCMP wants to identify the two individuals and the owner of the SUV.
The male suspect is described as:
· Caucasian
· 40-50 years old
· Wearing a black T-shirt with a front logo,
· Camouflage shorts,
· Black socks
· Brown shoes
· Black Sunglasses
· Blonde shoulder-length hair
· Holding a green grocery bag
The female suspect is described as:
· Caucasian
· 40-50-years-old
· Wearing a black dress
· Black sandals
· Black hat
· Black sunglasses
· Reddish shoulder-length hair
In the early morning hours on June 26, a red Ford F350 Crew Cab truck was caught on surveillance video doing a burnout on the St. Albert Pride crosswalk.
The St. Albert RCMP is looking to identify the owner of the truck and the individual seen hanging out of the passenger window.
The male passenger is described as:
· Caucasian
· Late teens, early 20s
· Blue t-shirt
· Lighter short hair
If you have any information about any of the three individuals or the owners of vehicles involved in these incidents, you are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(7) comments
Not seeing any crimes. Not sure why I need to help at all. Maybe the police should focus on those "random" yet all to common knifings instead?
I see no burnout in the picture and when did it become illegal to post flyers about anything. More scare tactics, Mr. Green missed calling these acts "pure hatred".
What is the crime?
I stand with the Anti pride couple.👍
Isn't there a real crime to worry about.
Royal Canadian Thought Police. Disgusting waste of policing resources. Maybe go catch some of the forest fire arsonists. Or arrest some of the drug dealing and actually get those guys off the street.
Good work, legends.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.