Mounties in St. Alberta are looking for these people

The Mounties said the individuals were seen leaving Joseph Demko School in a red Nissan Juke. 

 RCMP File Photo

Mounties in St. Albert are asking for public assistance to identify individuals involved in three separate incidents targeting the Pride community.

All incidents occurred in St. Albert in less than one week.

Two indivduals were seen leaving in this Nissan
Burn out on Pride sidewalk

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(7) comments

johnhozackteacher
johnhozackteacher

Not seeing any crimes. Not sure why I need to help at all. Maybe the police should focus on those "random" yet all to common knifings instead?

Clowns to the left of me
Clowns to the left of me

I see no burnout in the picture and when did it become illegal to post flyers about anything. More scare tactics, Mr. Green missed calling these acts "pure hatred".

murrius54
murrius54

What is the crime?

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

I stand with the Anti pride couple.👍

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Isn't there a real crime to worry about.

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

Royal Canadian Thought Police. Disgusting waste of policing resources. Maybe go catch some of the forest fire arsonists. Or arrest some of the drug dealing and actually get those guys off the street.

dieraci13
dieraci13

Good work, legends.

