Industry groups worry prolonged rail strike will cost millions per day

A prolonged rail strike will wind up costing fertilizer producers up to $60 million per day in lost sales revenue and threatening the country’s food security, according to industry trade group Fertilizer Canada.Canada’s largest fertilizer association is calling for binding arbitration to force 9,300 striking CN and CPKC rail workers back on the job. It follows a direct appeal from association president Karen Proud the day before to take whatever means necessary to avoid a work stoppage. It was to no avail, after both sides set up barricades and pickets at midnight this morning.“The time for action is now,” she said. “We can no longer patiently wait for a resolution. The federal government must protect Canada’s economy and food security by ordering binding arbitration.”.More than 75% of all the fertilizer produced and consumed in Canada moves by rail, including 90% of all exports to the US — the vast majority of it originating from the prairies. The railways move an average of 69,000 tonnes of fertilizer product per day, which is equivalent to four to five trains. The fertilizer industry was among he first to experience slowdowns starting August 12 when the movement of ammonia and other hazardous materials was curtailed. Fertilizer is also produced from sulphur, which is a major byproduct of natural gas production in Alberta.Proud noted supply-chain labour disruptions over the past seven years have cost the fertilizer industry nearly $1 billion in accumulated losses..“These stoppages are doing immense damage to our reputation as a reliable trading partner. Our customers, who rely on Canadian fertilizer products, are being forced to turn to our competitors in Russia, Belarus, and China,” she said. “We can’t afford for our railways to shut down, and we can’t afford a passive approach to our supply chains any longer. We need long-term solutions.”Fertilizer Canada joined the Mining Association of Canada and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) in calling on the federal government to “immediately” intervene to force both sides back to work.“Not only will the work stoppage negatively affect shipments of raw materials and goods essential for small business operations, but it will also lead to a decreased on-shelf availability of consumer products, including grocery and drugstore essentials and even baby formula,” CFIB said.Meanwhile, miners are the single largest industrial customer group using both Canadian railways. “The urgent need for Canadian minerals and metals presents a generational opportunity, and we are in a race with our competitors to meet global demand. A first-ever, simultaneous halt in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway Company (CPKC) and Canadian National Railway Company (CN) rail service could not come at a worse time,” said CEO Pierre Gratton.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Wednesday said she met with federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon to reiterate her government’s “grave” fears over a prolonged strike.“The federal government must fix this crisis now, and they have the tools to do so. Alberta’s government calls on the minister to order binding arbitration to get both sides back to the table. The time to act is now.”