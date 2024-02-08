Industry reps pan proposed ‘Advertising Act’ that would jail offenders for marketing fossil fuels

‘Uninformed.’ To put it politely. That’s how Canada’s largest association of energy contractors is describing the latest — and possibly most outrageous — attempt by NDP resources critic Charlie Angus to play partisan politics with one of the country’s most important economic engines.Mark Scholz, the head of the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC), said Bill-372, the Fossil Fuel Advertising Act, fails to recognize efforts on behalf of the oil and gas industry to promote decarbonization and advance economic reconciliation for indigenous people, among other things.“CAOEC is disappointed by the lack of knowledge surrounding the energy issues that Canadians and many countries face. This bill would impede our country’s ability to foster a sustainable energy industry,” he said..Under the broad definitions in Bill-372, Scholz would have broken the law with his comments and been subject to $1 million in fines and two years in jail.“Our association will always stand up for the hard-working women and men who produce the world’s cleanest oil and gas and will continue to advocate that people have access to responsibly produced Canadian fossil fuels,” he continued.“Canada is the best in the world at producing responsible and environmentally sustainable oil and gas and no legislation can muzzle the truth. The facts are clear, we need Canadian oil and gas and our people will deliver on this promise.”Bill-372 would outlaw marketing that downplays the climate-altering emissions and health hazards associated with the industry, or promotes fossil fuels in ways that are false, misleading or deceptive under threat of fines or even jail time.It would also outlaw retail promotions such as loyalty reward points, discounts or even contests offering to “furnish or offer to furnish a fossil fuel without monetary consideration.”At a news conference Tuesday, Angus accused Canada's oil industry of "propaganda" by claiming oil and gas can be part of the climate solution."That's like Benson and Hedges telling you that they can help end lung cancer," Angus said. "This is because big oil has always relied on the big tobacco playbook of delay and disinformation."Canada outlawed tobacco advertising in 1989 and in 2012 moved to add health warning labels on cigarette packaging.