Infrastructure Bank commits $377 million for hydrogen stations in BC and Alberta

Alberta and British Columbia will be getting new hydrogen filling stations as part of a $337 million loan from the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) to ‘expedite’ fuelling infrastructure in Western Canada.According to the CIB, the so-called ‘H2 Gateway’ will result in a new hydrogen liquefaction facility and 20 new refuelling stations to support heavy-duty transportation vehicles. In a news release, the effort is expected to generate more than 280 full time jobs over the construction and operations phases..Vancouver-based HTEC will build and operate the facilities where it operates a half dozen fuelling stations in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver in addition to Quebec.The stops will be supplemented by three new hydrogen production facilities in Burnaby, Nanaimo and Prince George to feed the 15 tonne-per day liquefaction plant in North Vancouver.The stations are estimated to enable the refuelling of 300 heavy trucks per day, reducing 133,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.“Today's CIB announcement is a further testament to this federal government's support for sustainable energy innovation in the race to net zero,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources..It wasn’t immediately clear where the Alberta stations would be located However, in April of this year Pennsylvania-based Air Products announced the the construction of commercial scale refuelling stations in Edmonton and Calgary along the QE II capable of refuelling 200 heavy trucks and 2,000 cars per day.The first of those stations is expected to be in service by 2025.According to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith: “Hydrogen is a fuel of the future and our government is fully on-board with efforts to pursue early adoption of hydrogen technology. I’m thrilled that Air Products is working toward development of a hydrogen highway between Edmonton and Calgary. This will help grow Alberta’s hydrogen ecosystem and spur on additional interest, investment, and progress in the hydrogen space.”