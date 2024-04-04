Intercity bus company expands services across Alberta

Exploring Alberta without a personal vehicle will soon become much easier. FlixBus said it will be launching bus services to multiple cities and towns across Alberta effective Friday. “We are thrilled to bring our services to Alberta, Canada and provide customers with a new way to travel throughout the province,” said Flix North America CEO Kai Boysan in a Wednesday press release.“Our goal is to make long-distance travel affordable, comfortable and sustainable for every one.” FlixBus said this expansion marks its first venture into the Alberta market, providing people with affordable, convenient travel options across the province. Also, it said it increases its Canadian footprint with existing service in BC, Ontario and Quebec. Effective April 5, people can travel to and from major cities such as Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Fort Macleod, Okotoks-Aldersyde and Claresholm. FlixBus offers four daily routes between Edmonton and Calgary and two daily schedules between Lethbridge and Calgary.The buses are equipped with free Wi-Fi, power outlets and onboard entertainment. The station locations are 100 Anderson Rd. SE in Calgary; 11525 Jasper Ave. in Edmonton; 705 Fifth Ave. in Lethbridge; 6620 Orr Dr. in Red Deer; 2351 Seventh Ave. in Fort Macleod; 64273 AB-7 Unit 200 in Aldersyde, and; 4312 1 St W in Claresholm. In conjunction with Greyhound, FlixBus said people can book travel with them on either website or app and benefit from an extended network reaching more than 2,300 destinations across North America. With its extensive network and modern buses, Boysan said it is “confident that we can meet the needs of travellers in Alberta.”“We are grateful to our partner Universal for enabling this expansion to Alberta to occur,” said Boysan. FlixBus Government Affairs and Strategic Partnerships associate Divine-Faith Johnson said it is planning further growth. “Just for the launch, we did focus on the major cities, but we are definitely looking to expand to neighbouring towns as well,” said Johnson. While Johnson could not give specifics about which communities might get new bus service, she said the intention is to announce them soon.