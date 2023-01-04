The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Christmas Day.
On Sunday, around 3 a.m. RCMP responded to what they called an "unwanted persons call" in Strathmore, 40-km east of Calgary.
On Christmas Day, the Mounties in Strathmore received a 911 call from an attendant at a Husky gas station on Ridge Road. The attendant told police that there was an agitated man inside the store who would not leave.
As shown on the surveillance video obtained by ASIRT from inside the store, two officers arrived around 3:45 a.m. and spoke to the man. The man remained inside the store and, at 4:20 a.m., the Mounties tried to arrest him.
The man then struggled with the two officers and the Mounties used their conducted energy weapons on him. They then left the store to and called for backup.
The man remained inside and began to self-harm and damage the store and its contents. By this time, the attendant had left the store and was not in danger.
Around 4:40 a.m., the man left the store, carrying a hammer and a walking cane, and hit a marked RCMP vehicle with one of the objects. The Mounties then deployed pepper spray at the man, and he went back into the store.
A few minutes later, the man left the store again and encountered additional officers in marked police vehicles who arrived and stopped at the intersection near the gas station at around 4:45 a.m.
A confrontation occurred and two of the officers discharged their firearms, striking the man.
The man was treated by the officers and then by emergency medical services. He was then transported to the hospital, where he died.
Investigators located a hammer near the police vehicles in the intersection.
ASIRT’s investigation will examine the use of force by the Mounties.
"No additional information will be released," ASIRT stated.
ASIRT is asking anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed these events to contact investigators at 403-592-4306.
